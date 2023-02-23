Guerrero’s throw secures series-opening win for UW

The outcome of the game rested on the right arm of sophomore AJ Guerrero.

With the bases loaded and just one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Washington baseball team was clinging to a one-run lead over San Jose State.

The batter lofted a fly ball into left field, which safely nested itself in Guerrero’s glove for the second out. In a split-second decision, the Spartans’ runner tagged up, and began a mad dash from third base to home plate in an attempt to tie the game.

An errant throw by Guerrero would sentence the Huskies (3-2) to extra innings, or worse, a loss in the bottom of the ninth in their series opener.

But Guerrero’s throw was on line. The left fielder uncorked a throw to home, which reached junior catcher Johnny Tincher on a rope. Tincher swiftly tagged the Spartans’ runner, ending the game with a sweep of his glove and a fist pump from the home plate umpire.

The 7-6 win in the first game of the series marked a triumphant outcome in what had been a roller-coaster affair.

Initially, it was the Huskies who had control of the game. UW’s first three batters reached base, and an RBI single by junior Coby Morales drew first blood for a 1-0 lead.

Then, redshirt sophomore Jeter Ybarra dug into the batter's box in his first career start for the Huskies.

Ybarra, who got the start at designated hitter, singled to left field, scoring Tincher and giving UW a 2-0 lead. It was a fitting moment for Ybarra’s first Huskies’ hit (and RBI); Ybarra is a native of San Jose, California, and a transfer from the nearby Ohlone College.

In his return to San Jose, playing at a field just under 17 miles from Ohlone, Ybarra picked a prime moment for a milestone.

Already with a 2-0 lead, UW added another run in the top of the second with a solo home run off the bat of sophomore Cam Clayton. Then, in the top of the fifth, Tincher added a solo shot of his own and the Huskies’ lead was up to 4-0.

That’s when the Spartans (2-2) made things interesting.

After four innings of a masterclass from UW redshirt sophomore starting pitcher Reilly McAdams, he allowed three consecutive baserunners to start the bottom of the fifth, two of which drove in runs. After hitting a batter, McAdams was replaced by freshman reliever Sam Boyle, who escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam to preserve a 4-2 lead.

But, in the bottom of the sixth, that lead was erased. San Jose State produced just one hit in the frame, but was still able to score three runs in the process and overtake UW with a 5-4 lead.

For the first time all game, the Huskies were in defense mode entering the eighth inning with a deficit. With two outs and nobody on base, a ninth-inning deficit was imminent. But just as they did Monday afternoon, they pulled through in a late-game situation. This time, with a little help from lady luck.

The Spartans’ third baseman made an error on a ground ball hit by redshirt junior Cole Miller, giving UW new life in the inning, which it then capitalized on. Redshirt junior Christian Dicochea hit a single to advance Miller to third, and freshman Sam DeCarlo tied the game with a base hit to score Miller and tie the game at five.

Entering the ninth inning with the game knotted at five-apiece, redshirt junior Michael Snyder came through with a double to left field, scoring junior Luke Rohleder, who had pinch-run for Morales. Guerrero then singled to left field, scoring Snyder to extend the lead to 7-5, and give the Huskies an insurance run. It was insurance UW desperately needed.

Redshirt sophomore Case Matter entered to pitch for the bottom of the ninth, and immediately found himself in a bases-loaded jam after two walks and a single. A sac-fly reduced the Spartans’ deficit to one, before another walk loaded the bases yet again. With the game at a breaking point, the Huskies needed to make a play, and Guerrero answered the call with his catch in left field and throw to home plate to save the run from scoring, and end the game.

With its record back above .500, UW will continue its series at San Jose State on Friday, Feb. 24, at 1 p.m.

