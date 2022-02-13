Balance beam plagues Huskies in Corvallis

The Washington gymnastics team struggled on Sunday in Corvallis. In its second meet with No. 13 Oregon State, UW side took a slight step back from recent form, scoring only 194.450 to OSU’s 197.275.
Led by veterans, the Huskies started strong, putting up three consecutive 49.000 or higher team scores on the bars, vault, and floor. Senior Amara Cunningham produced yet another impressive performance, with 9.875 and 9.825 on vault and floor, respectively.
The Huskies also saw significant contributions from freshmen Ashley Blum and Deiah Moody. Blum put up a team-best 9.875 on the floor and Moody led the squad on bars alongside sophomore Skylar Willough-Kilhelm.
After posting 195.000 or better in its past three meets, Sunday brought a return to inconsistency for Washington.
Going into the final event on balance beam, the Huskies were poised to break 195.000 at the bare minimum, with 49.075 on bars, 49.100 on beam, and 49.000 on the floor, it was up to the fourth and final stage. But with a poor string of scores, the Huskies couldn’t keep the run of form positive.
With plenty of season left to go the Huskies have plenty of time to right the ship. Head coach Jen Llewellyn’s first season has proved as what one would expect an inaugural season to consist of.
Ahead of the metroplex challenge, Washington will have to be prepared for a quick turnaround, as it heads to Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Feb. 19, to take on Oklahoma, Stanford, and Denver in yet another test.
