Despite personal highs, UW falls to Utah

After two back-to-back losses against UCLA, the Washington women’s gymnastics team carried their losing streak into this weekend against No. 4 Utah.

With a score of 196.350 by the end of the day, Washington finished only 1.625 points off of Utah.

While the day did end in a loss for the Huskies (4-4, 0-2 Pac-12), it wasn’t all doom and gloom, with many able to get season and career-best scores Saturday.

Washington started on uneven parallel bars with their starting lineup consisting of junior Taylor Russon, freshman Olivia Oppegard, fifth-year Brenna Brooks, freshman Lilly Tubbs, and junior Skylar Killough-Wilheim .

Killough-Wilheim finished Saturday’s meet with a season-high 9.900 score on bars.The Huskies finished bars with an overall score of 49.000.

On vault, all eyes were on fifth-year Amara Cunningham, who recently earned the Pac-12 Specialist of the Week award for a second time for her floor routine against UCLA last weekend.

While many were fixated on Cunningham, Brooks found her season-high score and tied her career-high score of 9.850 on vault. The Huskies kept going up from there, with sophomore Lana Navarro also tying her season-high score of 9.825 on vault.

Washington finished the vault event with a score of 49.100. At the meet’s halfway point, Washington had accumulated 98.100, and Utah 98.875.

The second half of the meet started with the Huskies on floor. Killough-Wilhelm tied a season-high on her floor exercise with a score of 9.850, and freshman Thu Nguyen found a new season-high of 9.825.

Again moving events with .100 improvements, Washington ended with 49.200 on the floor.

Closing out the day on the balance beam, Navarro, once again, tied her career-high score with 9.900. However, Washington was only able to put up a balance beam score of 49.050 which was not enough to propel them to victory against Utah.

Despite several personal bests, Utah took over the leaderboard in the end. The Utes scored the top score in every event for their own season-high team score of 197.975.

Washington hopes to break the recent losing streak with a win Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. at home against Oregon State.

