First year under Llewellyn ends in second round of Seattle Regional

Coming into the 2021-22 season, the Washington gymnastics team welcomed its third head coach in three seasons in Jen Llewellyn, and expectations were nonexistent.
But after steady improvement throughout the season, the Huskies found themselves with the 25th-best national qualifying score in the country, good enough to qualify for the postseason as one of the top 36 teams in the nation.
During Thursday’s NCAA Regional meet at Hec Edmundson Pavilion, UW proved itself as one of the nation’s top teams, competing with No. 5 Alabama, No. 12 Michigan State, and BYU for a spot in Saturday’s regional final.
Heading into the final rotation — with the Huskies on bars and the Spartans on floor — UW had a one-tenth point advantage over MSU, needing to execute perfectly on bars and hold off the Spartans in their best routine.
Although the Huskies’ bar score of 49.300 was their second-best team event score of the day, the Spartans put together a near-perfect floor lineup, including two 9.950s from the final two competitors. Michigan State scored a meet-best event score of 49.550, enough to finish with a team score of 197.325, ahead of UW’s 197.175.
With Alabama’s 197.900, UW failed to score in the top 2 in the session — necessary to qualify for the regional final — but Llewellyn was not going to let her team hang their heads following their second-best score of the season.
“When it’s that close and it’s such a nail-biter and it came down to their last floor routine, we went through all the emotions,” Llewellyn said. “From really happy to be here, then being in the running for Saturday, and then the emotions of ‘Oh my gosh, we were so close.’ It was hard to watch that last routine, but I couldn’t be more proud of how this team executed today."
Sophomore Skylar Killough-Wilhelm’s 39.550 all-around score was the best score in the session, and matched her career-high.
Killough-Wilhelm and senior Amara Cunningham — who finished second in the vault with a 9.925 — still have a chance to move on to the National Championship as individual competitors, if their meet-high scores hold through Thursday’s second session.
“If I’m fortunate enough to go on, that would be amazing,” Killough-Wilhelm said. “Of course the team aspect is completely different — I love it so much more — but if I can represent UW, that would mean the world to me. Being able to do that would be something really special.”
Washington opened its meet on beam and scored slightly better than they did at the Pac-12 Championships two weeks ago, with a 49.275.
Behind Killough-Wilhelm’s 9.900, UW immediately jumped into second place in the standings after the first rotation, with Michigan State struggling on vault with a 49.200.
Success continued for the Huskies on the floor, where Cunningham and redshirt junior Kennedi Davis scored 9.900s to lead UW to an overall score of 49.250, increasing UW’s lead over MSU to one-tenth of a point.
On vault, Killough-Wilhelm and Cunningham were again leaders, both sticking their landings to lead the Huskies to their best event score of the day at 49.350. Cunningham scored a 9.925 and Killough-Wilhelm a 9.900.
“I’ve had to overcome a lot throughout the year, with little nagging injuries and stuff, and being able to go out and stick a vault was top-tier, best thing that could’ve happened,” Killough-Wilhelm said.
The score was enough to keep UW in second place at 147.875 compared to MSU’s 147.775.
With the final routine being bars — an event in which the Huskies have struggled to put together a complete routine at times this season — they needed to maintain their strong performances from earlier rotations.
Washington was able to do so, with its second-best event score of the day at 49.300, including 9.900s from Killough-Wilhelm and sophomore Taylor Russon, but Michigan State was nearly flawless with its floor routines.
With the Huskies’ bar performances complete, they had to sit watching as the Spartans completed their score routines, proving to be an excruciating wait.
“That’s the sport of gymnastics — you really never know,” Cunningham said. “It’s easy for a team to kind of fall, and all of a sudden you’re winning. I just knew that the team did its job tonight and we came out here and got one of our season highs, so no matter what happened, if we made it or didn’t, I’m super proud of this team; I’m gonna walk out proud.”
Two 9.950s from MSU dropped UW to third place in the session, ahead of BYU but not good enough to move on to Saturday’s finals.
Ultimately, Llewellyn’s first year ends in heartbreak, but looking back on the season after the meet, she found it was representative of her team’s efforts throughout the season.
“It surpassed all my expectations, to be completely honest,” Llewellyn said. “As a new head coach, none of these athletes really were our recruits ... every single week it was getting to know them and learning how they would handle different environments; every single meet it felt like we kept trying to get a little bit better, and they just rose to the occasion.”
Going into next year, with the possibility of every gymnast on the roster returning due to extra seasons of eligibility, Llewellyn thinks they can build off of Thursday’s performance.
“Every single meet that we went to, Pac-12 [Championships], they rose to the occasion, so I think that’s what is really exciting going into next season with our returners is that they are competitors and they know how to compete when it matters most,” Llewellyn said.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
