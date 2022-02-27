Huskies fall flat against Bruins in Los Angeles

It was a tough day for the Washington gymnastics team, as the side struggled in its meet with No. 18 UCLA, posting a meager 194.300 to UCLA’s 197.125.
In their worst score since week one of the season, the Huskies couldn’t get anything going, as consistency issues continued to plague the team.
Things seemed bleak right off the bat with the uneven bars proving to be UW’s worst event of the day. With two scores below 9.000, the Huskies couldn’t have had a tougher start to the meet with a score of 47.725 to begin Sunday.
Despite the early struggles the Huskies looked poised for a comeback on the vault, posting a strong 49.125. Senior Amara Cunningham continued her stellar season with a 9.900, providing Washington a glimmer of hope.
Going into the second half, the Huskies remained unable to right the ship. Despite another strong performance from Cunningham on the floor, the team posted an underwhelming 48.800 en route to the final event.
The Huskies had an average performance on the beam, where they managed a 48.600. Once again, sophomore Skylar Killough-Wilhelm shone through with a 9.900, leading the side.
As evidenced by another strangely low overall score — despite stellar individual performances — Washington remains in dire need of a level of reliability, as it once again took a step back after one of its best weekends of the season last week.
UW will have a chance to get the ball rolling again on Sunday, March 6, as they host No. 14 Utah State and No. 18 Stanford at 2 p.m.
