Huskies fall flat against Bruins in Los Angeles

Seattle, WA (98195)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.