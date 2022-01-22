Huskies finish strong in first home meet of season, post 195.450 against Golden Bears

Despite a rather underwhelming final score, the Washington gymnastics team showed improvement in its return to Seattle on Saturday.
In head coach Jen Llewellyn’s second meet in charge — and first at home — UW overcame a poor start en route to a 195.450, finishing behind California, who posted 196.750.
"It was super nice to welcome back dans, I think we had a good crowd," Llewellyn said. "Super nice. I felt like our athletes settled in to actually having a crowd again... so it felt good to be home and go in that Olympic order there. But it was a huge step in the right direction from last week."
Things started rather inauspiciously for the Huskies. Off the bat, UW struggled, posting a 48.925 on the vault, with no gymnast able to break 9.900 in the first event of the meet.
An ever-present bright spot, sophomore Skylar Killough-Wilhelm once again shined as the sole all-rounder, putting up a 39.400 and leading the Huskies in several events with a 9.900 on the balance beam and uneven bars.
"For [Killough-Wilhelm], she's the same every single day in the gym and in competition," Llewellyn said. "Fortunately we've seen that consistently, and I'm excited to continue to see that consistently. This year she's really honed in on her mental game. She's really focused on what she needs to do to be the same person no matter the arena if we're home or away."
However, the team as whole continued to struggle on bars, after regressing from last week, Washington only managed a 48.800 in their second event, despite Killough-Wilhelm’s impressive individual efforts.
The squad couldn’t manage to get back on track on the balance beam, once again failing to break 49.000, the Huskies were plagued by inconsistency. With two 9.550’s the side was facing a deep hole as they posted a lackluster 48.600.
Fortunes would change for UW, as on their last event of the meet, the Huskies posted their best performances of the day, with the team garnering a 49.125 attribution from the judges.
Spearheaded by senior Amara Cunningham’s dazzling performance which received a 9.925, the Huskies mustered enough wherewithal to finish the meet on a high note, ending with some specks of possible optimism and hopeful improvement.
"[Cunningham] does that every single day in practice and every single week, so I'm just happy the judges recognized her efforts and gave her the scores that she deserved," Llewellyn said. "It was just a little frustrating because the judges were a little tight on scores, but that's just the nature of our sport, it's really subjective."
With Willough-Kilhelm and Cunnighman’s continued consistent performances, Llewellyn will have a post to lean on, in hopes that her side will never be in jeopardy of utterly poor performances. But if the performances of the team as a whole continued to remain streaky and otherwise imbalanced, competitiveness in the Pac-12 may be ruled out for Washington.
Numerous other teams in the conference will pose formidable opposition for UW, and with the leaders currently within the program, they certainly possess the experience and prowess to pose a threat, and it’ll remain to be seen whether Llewellyn’s side can rise to the tests of competition with the likes of UCLA and Utah.
But the Huskies must now look to Arizona State, as they travel to Tempe, Ariz. on Friday, Jan. 28, to take on the Sun Devils at 6 p.m. in their second Pac-12 meet of the year.
