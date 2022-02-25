Huskies hope to continue recent success in Los Angeles

Following its two strongest performances of the season, the Washington gymnastics team will head to Los Angeles with high hopes for its meet against No. 18 UCLA. After posting a 196.825 in the Metroplex Challenge, which preceded an even more impressive 197.275 against No. 4 Utah, the Huskies are confident about their ability to finish the season on a high note.
“Being able to execute and accomplish was [a] huge motivation and a confidence booster for the rest of the season,” head coach Jen Llewellyn said. “I know they [are] fired up going into UCLA, and if we focus on doing what we’re capable of, we could compete with UCLA.”
After several meets plagued by inconsistency and a tendency to falter later on in competition, UW has turned on a dime, posting two of its strongest scores since 2020, both consisting of 49.000 or higher on each event.
“Our focus all year is always to continue to grow,” Llewelyn said. “Our goal is just to maintain that consistency and build off that momentum and energy.”
Washington has largely relied on its veterans to maintain consistency this season. Led by fifth-year Geneva Thompson and senior Amara Cunningham, the upperclassmen remain reliable outlets for the Huskies and had some of their best performances this past weekend, with Cunningham posting a 9.925 on floor and Thompson putting up a 9.925 on both vault and bars.
With a significant coaching turnover during their time at Washington, upperclassmen continue to play a large role in the resurgence of the program. Both Thompson and Cunningham are fully invested in establishing something special at Seattle.
“These coaches are trying to instill a new culture,” Thompson said. “So understanding that [that] takes time is important, and [so is] trusting the process, and I feel like everybody is finally dialing into that and realizing what it takes to be a winning team.”
Sophomore Skylar Killough-Wilhelm remains the only all-around performer for the squad, having her best outing of the year in the last meet, with a career-high of 39.550 against Utah.
Killough-Wilhelm’s performances have been paramount to the Huskies’ success, and she seems to have kicked into another gear ahead of the postseason.
“She really hit her stride this weekend,” Llewellyn said. “On Monday, she was on fire and looked her strongest [she has] all season.”
With three meets remaining in the regular season, the Huskies have an opportunity to establish some steam heading into conference competitions. A strong performance against the well-renowned UCLA will put the perfect accent on a renaissance season for a program on the upswing.
Washington’s meet against UCLA will take place on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. in Los Angeles, in the final Pac-12 matchup for the squad this season.
Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
