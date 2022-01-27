Huskies hope to improve, take on Sun Devils in Tempe

Through the first two meets of its season, the Washington gymnastics team has had a challenging start in its return to some level of normalcy.
In their first head-to-head road meet of the year, Washington will take on No. 16 Arizona State, with their hopes set on breaking the 196 mark for the first time this season.
So far this year the Huskies have posted scores of 194.000 and 195.450, two scores indicative of the rust left over from two incredibly difficult seasons marred by coaching changes and the never-ending crisis called COVID-19.
“They’re getting the time to consistently hit their routines week in and week out,” head coach Jen Llewellyn said. “[After] dealing with COVID and all of those things, it was nice to see them respond well and get back into the swing of things and be hungry to get back in the gym.”
One consistently brilliant aspect of the side remains the performances of sophomore Skylar Killough-Wilhelm.
Killough-Wilhelm is the only athlete in the program to have competed in each event, and has finished second overall as the sole all-rounder in both of the Huskies’ meets.
“I’m not surprised by her performances, because that’s how she’s been training all year,” Llewellyn said. “I think the team knows that they can count on her every single meet and she’s just breathtaking to watch.”
One of the most distinct differences visible this season in Killough-Wilhelm and the team as a whole is the level of sheer excitement and pride after each of Killough-Wilhelm’s performances.
“[Killough-Wilhelm’s] really enjoying it too,” Llewellyn said. “She made a comment after the meet that she’s never really celebrated, and this year she said she’s really enjoying it and finding joy in gymnastics.”
Albeit not the perfect start to the season, Washington has exhibited improvement, and Llewellyn is confident in the ability of this team to last the length of the season and continue to put on performances worthy of a postseason challenge.
“Something we’ve talked a lot about is everyday, every week find a little thing to get better on,” Llewellyn said. “Whether it’s one-tenth better or a half-tenth better or just getting more confidence and figuring out their competition rhythm.”
With little slack in the remaining meets on the schedule, Llewellyn’s side will face test after test in the Pac-12, but the team’s confidence and drive is in little question. All that remains to be seen is whether the Huskies can consistently deliver in all four routines, which has plagued the Huskies thus far.
The Huskies will continue their season as they head to Tempe, Arizona on Friday, January 28th, to kick off the meet against the Sun Devils at 6 p.m.
Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
