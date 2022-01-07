Huskies hope to start anew, travel to Anaheim for first challenge under Llewellyn

Amid the chaos of seemingly unending complications, the No. 34 Washington gymnastics squad hopes to begin its season with a bright performance Saturday, Jan. 8 as the Huskies travel to southern California to take on four of their Pac-12 compatriots.
“I’m really excited for them to show the country who Washington gymnastics is,” head coach Jen Llewellyn said. “They’re really hungry, they’re really excited, and they’re really confident about where they’re at.”
The Huskies have faced hurdle after hurdle en route to this point. After hopes of a postseason were dashed in 2020, the Huskies were tasked with overcoming the departure of head coach Elise Ray-Statz in 2021, leading to a season marred by poor performances.
But the team seems rejuvenated with the arrival of Llewellyn, and a level of stability and hope has returned to the program.
“Overall, the team is really excited,” sophomore Skylar Killough-Wilhelm said. “We have almost a completely new athletics staff, so we’re really excited for the fresh new start. The new coaches have been absolutely amazing, they’ve been willing and open to change and [are] really patient with us.”
Llewellyn has quickly established herself as a locker room favorite, with numerous athletes expressing nothing but positivity about their new head coach, including senior Geneva Thompson.
“I will continue to say that I absolutely love Jen,” Thompson said. “Having Jen and new coaches is why I decided to come back … They’ve been awesome and it was definitely a good switch for the team and the program.”
Thompson is one of three seniors on the team, and is a fifth-year senior due to COVID-19 stipulations. She has personally seen the massive changes the program has undergone in the past two years.
A fresh start proved necessary for the Huskies, and Saturday represents the first step toward a brighter future for the program. It can be easy to be swept up in the ongoing calamity of the pandemic, but Llewellyn wants her gymnasts to understand and focus on the joy of competition.
“Their mindset is to celebrate every moment,” Llewellyn said. “If they can have that mindset of staying focused and present in the moment and really attacking every little detail, then we can continue to move forward from there.”
Despite the excitement, the team is still confronted by the possibility of COVID-19’s impact on the season. Just this week, No. 7 California and No. 8 UCLA pulled out of the showcase, leaving UW to face No. 12 Arizona State, No. 17 Oregon State, No. 27 Arizona, and No. 33 Stanford on Saturday.
With more problems arising within UW Athletics, the tentative fate of the season remains a constant thought in the minds of those coaching and competing, but despite cancellations and postponements, athletes continue to look forward to their opportunities and to putting their best foot forward.
Despite the exclusion of highly touted competition in UCLA and Cal, Washington still has the opportunity to prove itself with what will undoubtedly be a competitive beginning to the season in the Pac-12.
Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
