Huskies look to build on recent success in rematch with Beavers

After their best performance to date and their first conference win of the season, the Washington gymnastics team will head back on the road this Sunday to face No. 13 Oregon State. Fresh off their first score breaking the 196.000 plane, the Huskies will head south hoping to build on last weekend’s success.
“Finally accomplishing it and seeing the scores was a huge confidence builder,” head coach Jen Llewellyn said. “We got a great score, but with a lot of room for improvement, so I think they saw that potential and each week they see more and more.”
The Huskies have already traveled to Corvallis this season.
In their season opener, the Huskies posted a rather underwhelming 194.000 in an eventual loss to the Beavers. OSU has continued its success this season, currently sitting at 5-1, with a 196.625 average.
OSU also possesses a dangerous presence in gymnast Jade Carey, who arrives fresh off a gold medal performance in Tokyo.
With the Beavers rolling, the Huskies are focused inward, with their sights set on improving their score from the prior matchup.
“They’re always a great team, especially having Jade now,” Llewellyn said. “It’s just us competing against us and getting a good score and staying focused on ourselves and how we can do better.”
Washington has been largely dependent on sophomore Skylar Killough-Wilhelm’s performance this season, but in its most recent matchup against Arizona, the squad stepped up with the best comprehensive performance to date.
“We talk about everyone training every day and being ready for when their time is called — having others step in and step up to the plate,” Llewellyn said. “And so it takes a lot of pressure off those people like Skylar … and makes more for a competitive gym atmosphere.”
Numerous Huskies won their events, with freshman Lana Navarro turning in her best performance to date. Six Huskies were crowned event winners, with fifth-year Geneva Thompson and senior Amara Cunningham once again proving reliable, and newcomers Navarro and freshman Ashley Blum winning their first events.
Killough-Wilhelm looks to continue her strong start to the season. In her first all-around win of the season, Killough-Wilhelm had a lot of her usual pressure relieved, as her teammates chipped in to help the squad achieve its best score so far.
The meet between Washington and Oregon State is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13 at noon, as the Huskies look to establish a full head of steam before they travel to Texas for the 2022 Metroplex Challenge.
