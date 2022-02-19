Huskies put up season-best 196.825 in Metroplex Challenge

In its second tri-meet of the season, the Washington gymnastics team put on a show en-route to its best score so far this year with a 196.825 on Saturday in the Metroplex Challenge, falling behind Oklahoma but outperforming Stanford and Denver.
The impressive performance, came courtesy of a well-balanced output from the squad, restoring some of the consistency the side has been devoid of in other outings this year.
Washington started off well, putting up a 49.075 on the floor. Seniors Amara Cunningham and Geneva Thompson led the Huskies, with two strong scores of 9.850. Things just got better for the Huskies as they continued to improve, posting a 49.275 on the vault, as Cunningham shone once again with a team-leading 9.925.
Cunningham’s consistency has been a cornerstone in any success the Huskies have achieved this season. Throughout an otherwise slightly underwhelming season, Cunningham has continued to perform in whatever capacity asked of her, whether that be one to three events.
Going into the second half of the meet, Washington was in a strong position to bounce back from a tough outing against Oregon State, and that the Huskies did. In the third event of the night, Washington posted yet another 49-plus, with a 49.150 on the uneven bars. Sophomores Skylar Killough-Wilhelm and Taylor Russon led the Huskies, with scores of 9.875 each.
Willough-Kilhelm continues to lead the Huskies as the only all-rounder. Her presence brings an essential level of consistency to a Washington side consisting of experience and youth in a year filled with precarious unpredictability.
The final event of the meet saw the strongest performance the Huskies had seen to date. In their best balance beam outing of the season, the Huskies managed a 49.325, headed by Willough-Kilhelm and senior Brenna Brooks.
Despite being outscored by a dominant Oklahoma team, the meet proves a very positive sign for Washington’s confidence moving forward. With only three meets remaining before the Pac-12 Championships, an impressive performance was necessary for Huskies to have any chances at a NCAA postseason, and the team accomplished just that on Saturday.
Washington will continue the charge on Monday, Feb. 21, as the team will host a meet promo consisting of Utah and UCLA. The meet will begin Monday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. at Hec Edmundson Pavilion.
Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
