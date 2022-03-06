Huskies shine in 196.825 performance against Aggies and Cardinal

Only two days following its last meet in Utah, the Washington gymnastics team put on a show in its return to Seattle against Stanford and Utah State on Sunday.
In one of their strongest performances in recent memory the Huskies posted a 196.825 to win the tri-meet outright.
“Super proud of the team and super happy with the meet,” head coach Jen Llewellyn said. “I was really pleased that they were able to respond to a heavy weekend and a lot of traveling.”
In their first event of the meet, the Huskies accrued a sense of positive momentum with a 49.150 on vault. Senior Amara Cunningham led the way for Washington with her team best 9.875, to help send the squad onto the uneven bars with a solid base to build off.
And that they did, as the first three performances on the bars proved to be three consecutive 9.875’s, courtesy of sophomores Taylor Russon, Skylar Killough-Wilhelm, and senior Brenna Brooks. The Huskies finished their second event with a 49.175.
“They executed and we came out with a great score,” Llewellyn said. “We’ve had to shuffle the lineups and I was really pleased with the results.”
In one of their best single event performances this season, the Huskies cast away their prior struggles on the balance beam with a 49.300. Killough-Wilhelm led the squad and the meet with career-high 9.925, followed closely by a 9.900 from redshirt junior Kennedi Davis.
The Huskies continued their brilliance on the floor as Cunningham posted yet another 9.900, while freshman Ashley Blum pitched in a 9.850 en route to a 49.225.
Killough-Wilhelm’s stellar season continues, as her intrepid performances on all four events granted a 39.425 for the sole all-rounder for Washington and the top scorer of all three schools.
“When we’re at home we’re able to fully relax,” Llewellyn said. “Sometimes when we’re away we get a little tense, they’re just comfortable here, and you saw that on the beam, especially with Ashley and Kennedi back.”
Sunday’s meet brought some much-needed consistency for UW. After recent struggles on the judges scorecard, Washingtonmanaged a 49.000 or higher in each event on the day. And after two meets in three days, the team was glad to be back on track.
“We were all in to do it, and it’s been a whirlwind of a week,” Llewellyn said. “It’s just fun to watch them do what they do in the gym everyday finally in competition and the scores are showing.”
Washington will hope to build on the success come Friday, March 11, when they host San Jose State in the final regular season meet of the season, and consequently senior day for the squad.
Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
