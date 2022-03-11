Huskies show out with 196.900 on Senior Night

In the final meet of the regular season, the Washington gymnastics team put on a show for the home crowd against San Jose State. The Huskies managed their second best score this season Friday, putting up a 196.900 to beat the Spartans.
“I’m really pleased with the team performance,” head coach Jen Llewellyn said. “Just to see the resiliency showed so much.”
UW scored a 9.900 or higher a grand total of seven times on the night, with many of the team’s strongest performances coming from seniors such as Geneva Thompson, Amara Cunningham, and Brenna Brooks.
“It’s really special for the seniors,” Llewellyn said. “It felt like they were a part of our coaching staff, and they’ve been through so much and it was really nice to come out tonight and really celebrate them.”
The complete night began on the vault for Washington, where Thompson set the tone for the Huskies with a team high 9.900 in the event, bringing the crowd to their feet and a buzz to the team huddle, as the squad managed a 49.100.
Washington saw some struggles on the uneven bars, with a sub-9.000 score kicking off the event and setting up another uphill climb on bars. But a stellar performance from sophomore Skylar Killough-Wilhelm helped salvage something for the huskies, as her 9.900 pushed the team to a 49.100 on the event
UW turned it up a notch on the third event of the night, as Brooks set a career-high on the balance beam. Her 9.925 was even with Killough-Wilhelm for a team-best, as the Huskies scored a season best 49.425 on the event. Brooks’ emotion was palpable coming off her personal high, as the team gathered around her in appreciation, knowing it was one of her last meets in the purple and gold.
“To see [Brenna] actually get rewarded was deserved,” Llewellyn said. “She’s been doing that routine all season, her leading us off was amazing.”
Washington’s progression on the balance beam has been a sight for sore eyes over the course of the season. Early on in the year it was commonplace for the Huskies to barely manage a 49.000 and often scoring in the high 48.800 range, the fact that it has become the strongpoint of the squad stands as a testament to the team’s perseverance.
With some of their strongest showings all year, Friday’s meet showcased the stellar improvement of the Huskies this season. After numerous underwhelming performances against Oregon State and UCLA, UW has managed consecutive performances above 196.000 to round off the season, as the team continues to improve ahead of the postseason.
The train kept rolling as the Huskies hit the floor for their final regular season event. In yet another stunningly strong performance, Amara Cunningham once again failed to disappoint, as her 9.925 led the team to a 49.275, and ultimately one of the squad’s strongest scores in recent memory.
“We just need to continue what we’ve been doing the last few meets.” Llewellyn said. “Anything can happen any given day, and we’re super excited to end on a high tonight.”
UW will look to capitalize off their recent momentum as they travel to West Valley City, UT for the Pac-12 championships, on Saturday, March 19, as all day the Huskies will hope to build a reputation ahead of hosting regionals the following weekend.
Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
