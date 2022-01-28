Season-best balance beam performance highlights Washington’s third meet of season

With yet another meet highlighted by individual brilliance, the Washington gymnastics team remains plagued by inconsistency as a poor team performance on the floor exercise denied Washington its chances of both beating Arizona State and breaking the 196.000 mark Friday, in an eventual 195.100 performance.
The Huskies started off strong, edging past the Sun Devils on both the vault and uneven bars, and looked poised for a terrific performance and their first conference win of the season.
UW posted a 48.875 on bars, spearheaded by the unrelenting brilliance of sophomore Skylar Killough-Wilhelm, whose 9.925 led the squad.
The performances continued to impress well into the second event of the night, as the Huskies outperformed the Sun Devils on the vault. Seniors Geneva Thompson and Amara Cunningham led Washington to a 48.900, with a 9.850 and 9.800 respectively.
Prior to Friday’s meet, the floor had been a point of inconsistency for the Huskies. In their last matchup against California they posted a strong 49.125, their best score of the day, but against Oregon State the squad could only manage a 47.625.
Washington found itself regressing from their prior meet, once again performing poorly on the floor, as the squad posted a 47.875, the worst score of the meet in any event. Despite the overall score, Cunningham showed out with her routine, posting a team-best 9.850.
With their chances of breaking that ever precious 196.000 mark dashed, the Huskies managed to bounce back in their final event of the meet on the balance beam. The team managed to put up their best score of the season on the beam, with a 49.450.
Killough-Wilhelm, freshman Lana Navarro, and redshirt junior Kennedi Davis all posted scores of 9.900 or better, with Killough-Wilhelm putting up a meet-best 9.925.
Killough-Wilhelm continues to impress for the Huskies. Through all three meets this season, she remains the sole all-round performer for the team, and placed second overall Friday.
Not the only bright spot for the Huskies, Cunningham and Thompson’s team-leading performances in their events will be cause for confidence for the side going forward.
With one event proving the difference in an otherwise brilliant outing for UW, head coach Jen Llewellyn will be bound to expect improvement from a side reeling from three tightly contested losses this season, with the ultimate goal focusing on improving individual and team scores.
Washington will return to Seattle on Saturday, Feb. 5, as they host Arizona at 3:30 p.m. at Hec Edmundson Pavilion.
Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.