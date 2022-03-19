UW gymnastics improves at conference championships

Seeded seventh for the Pac-12 Championships, the Washington gymnastics team was able to move up a spot Saturday, finishing second amongst the four teams competing in the early window with a 196.400, guaranteeing at least a sixth place finish at the championships.
Amongst No. 18 UCLA, Arizona, and Stanford, Washington did well for a team ranked second-to-last in the conference, outscoring Stanford and Arizona for the second time this season.
The meet began somewhat well for the Huskies, as a 49.025 on the floor was somewhat lesser than recent performances for the side, but still a solid start. Senior Amara Cunningham once again led the Huskies alongside redshirt junior Kennedi Davis, as both gymnasts scored team-high 9.850s with their routine, continuing Cunningham’s trend of leading the way on floor.
UW progressed with a strong 49.150 on the bars, building some optimism that the team was en route to a highly-prized 197.000-plus for the meet. Cunningham’s presence was once again invaluable as she led the pack with a 9.875, as three other Huskies scored above 9.800 for the event.
Going into the third event, the Huskies seemed primed for one of their best performances to date, at the optimal time with NCAA Regionals just around the corner, but their resolve was tested as they failed to capitalize on the uneven bars.
A 48.975 proved costly for Washington, as it ultimately cost the team the meet, and what may have been an incredibly valuable score moving forward. Senior Geneva Thompson and junior Morgan Bowles efforts seemed in vain as they scored team-high 9.825s.
Despite the setback, the Huskies steeled their nerves and strode forward, as they managed their best score of the day on the balance beam with a 49.250, with numerous impressive individual performances. Junior Skylar Killough-Wilhelm shone once again with a 9.900, setting the pace and leading the team, as Davis and senior Brenna Brooks chipped in with 9.875’s to help the Huskies along their merry way.
Washington’s resurgence on the balance beam remains one of its most impressive accomplishments on the season as the team has now scored above 49.000 in three consecutive meets, and held their own against increasingly imposing opposition.
The Huskies will continue their postseason as they host the NCAA Regionals at Hec Edmundson Pavilion from Wednesday, March 30, to Saturday, April 2.
Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
