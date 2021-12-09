UW gymnastics kicks off Jen Llewellyn era with Purple and Gold meet

After a disappointing end to last season, the Washington gymnastics team took the floor again Tuesday in their Purple and Gold meet, showcasing what to expect in head coach Jen Llewellyn’s first year in charge of the Huskies.
“It was really exciting for [the team],” Llewellyn said. “They were really excited to get into the arena and get experience before Jan. 7. We worked really hard in the gym and our focus all week was confidence and joy.”
The program welcomes four new faces to the side as freshmen Ashley Blum, Lana Navarro, and Deiah Moody join the Huskies. Redshirt junior Kennedi Davis also joins the team from Arizona to round out the new additions for this year.
2021 marks the 48th season for the side, and they’re embracing the history wholeheartedly, as the team hopes to live up to the self-named title of the “Great 48.” With 12 returning members, the Huskies hope to produce a more consistent result in light of their recent struggles.
Senior Amara Cunningham is one of three on the team and is hopeful as to what the team can accomplish and prove this season.
“Obviously, last year wasn’t our best season, so we kinda just want to go out and prove ourselves,” Cunningham said. “Everyone loves coming everyday and everyone comes in with a gritty face on and is ready to work really hard.”
The exhibition was an opportunity to showcase the team’s ability on each event, giving fans in attendance a look into what to expect from the Huskies this year.
Cunningham proved strong in her first event with fans back in the stands, sticking multiple routines and an especially well-executed floor routine sure to garner high scores come the regular season. Sophomore Skylar Killough-Wilhelm performed just as well, making the most of her beam routine and proving to be a promising part of the squad going forward.
“It was really fun and I was really pleased with their energy from start to finish,” Llewellyn said. “We really focus on controlling our controllables and not the judging which took a long time, it was a really good experience and I can’t wait for the next one.”
Llewellyn hopes to establish more of a fan presence in her first year with the program, and the stands were largely populated by younger fans Tuesday.
“Washington state and the Seattle area [has] an amazing gymnastics community,” Llewellyn said. “I was telling the athletes, ‘You guys get this opportunity to leave an impact on the young women and the next generation,’ and we want it to be an environment where it’s a performance like the movie or the theater.”
The high-stakes atmosphere of gymnastics offers plenty of excitement and entertainment, and that’ll be on full display Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 when the Huskies travel to Anaheim, California to take part in the Collegiate Challenge. Washington will host its first meet Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 against California.
Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
