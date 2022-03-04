UW manages 195.800 in surprise meet in Provo

In a meet that the Washington gymnastics team announced just two days in advance against BYU and Illinois State on Friday, the squad struggled to break the 196 mark yet again, en route to a 195.800 performance. Washington lost to BYU, yet were able to salvage something with a win over Illinois State.
The Huskies’ primary struggle appeared on the uneven bar this time around. With two scores under 9.200 it became increasingly improbable for them to claw their way back to the 196 benchmark.
Despite the somewhat underwhelming performance, the score is an improvement over Washington’s last meet, in which they fell to UCLA due to a measly 194.300, so room for optimism persists.
One aspect of the team’s struggles may have been the incredibly short notice that they participated in the meet. With the announcement of the meet only coming on Wednesday, March 2, the Huskies had only one day to fly down to Provo, Utah and prepare. All while hosting their own meet in Seattle on Sunday, March 6, which they inevitably must fly back for, making for two meets, plus travel, in three days.
The Huskies did however maintain positive results on the balance beam, with no gymnast scoring lower than 9.775, they were able to accrue a grand score of 49.175, their highest event-score of the night. Sophomore Skylar Killough-Wilhelm and redshirt junior Kennedi Davis tied for the highest score of the meet on beam at 9.875.
Junior Isa Weiss scored a career-high 9.875 in her floor routine.
Killough-Wilhelm was once again the top performer for UW, with a 9.900 on the uneven bars and a 39.350 all-round score. The sophomore continues to shine for a side plagued with inconsistencies looking for some form of stability.
With two meets remaining before regionals, the regular season is coming to a close, and with it, the Huskies’ chances of a postseason push ahead of NCAA Regionals.
Washington will have a chance to gather some momentum as they host Utah State and Stanford on Sunday, March 6, in the final tri-meet of the year. The meet will begin at 2 p.m. at Hec Edmundson Pavilion.
