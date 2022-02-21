UW puts up best score since 2020 with 197.275 versus No. 4 Utah

There’s something about facing Utah at home that brings out the best in the Washington gymnastics team.
Two years ago versus the Utes, the Huskies put up their best score 2017 with a 197.600.
Monday night at Hec Edmundson Pavilion, Washington followed the trend, posting topping 197 for the first time since 2020 with a 197.275, its best score since that meeting with Utah nearly two years ago.
Washington set six career highs Monday night, including an all-around career high from sophomore Skylar Killough-Wilhelm at 39.550. Despite her career night, Killough-Wilhelm was quick to deflect her success to her teammates, and was even surprised to hear her own personal accomplishment.
“We’ve been trying to take what we do in the gym down to the arena and build every week,” Killough-Wilhelm said. “It’s all about progressing forward and trying to build from the past week. I’m really proud of the team because this past weekend has been really amazing because we’ve been able to accomplish those goals.”
The meet started off with a season-best score on vault for UW at 49.325, led by fifth-year senior Geneva Thompson’s 9.925 and freshman Lana Navarro’s 9.900.
Washington didn’t slow down from there, posting another 49.935 in the following event, the uneven bars. The score was another season-best, with Thompson again leading the way with a 9.925, which matched a career-high for the senior and was good enough to win the event over Utah’s Grace McCallum, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics this past summer.
“I feel great,” Thompson said. “It’s been a minute since I’ve gotten this, I don’t know, have I? It’s a career-high, right. I’ve just been trying to work on the smaller details in practice and trying to work on the confidence so I’m hitting those handstands and getting the small details when I’m competing. It’s finally showing up. I feel like I’m peaking at the right time.”
Moving to balance beam, Killough-Wilhelm shined, earning her best score of the night at 9.925. The Huskies put up an excellent performance by their season standards at 49.200, but it was still their lowest event score of the night due to stand-out performances elsewhere.
Senior Brenna Brooks put up a 9.900 on beam, a career-high, and Navarro had the third-highest UW score at 9.875.
“Lana is doing amazing, she’s a stellar freshman,” Killough-Wilhelm said. “She really brings a lot to the table and she’s definitely a leader in the gym and I’m excited to see what else she has.”
On floor, an event that has plagued UW at times this season, the Huskies put up their best score of the night at 49.425. Senior Amara Cunningham led the way with a 9.925, with UW’s only error coming when Thompson stepped out of bounds after completing a flip on her pass. Outside of Thompson’s score, which was thrown out, UW scored a 9.825 or better in each of the five scores that counted.
The season-high performance Monday night came just 48 hours after the Huskies competed at the Metroplex Challenge in Texas, where they set their previous season-best. First-year head coach Jen Lllewellyn was impressed with her team’s ability to recover within such a short period of time and post an even better score.
“It’s physically taxing but more so mentally taxing, especially when you travel a time zone” Llewellyn said. “For them to do really well, that set the tone for the weekend and they were super hungry, super excited and confident. To do it again and repeat it, hoping it wasn’t just luck, hitting 26 for 26 [events], coming into today I was really proud of just how they were able to respond, but it’s perfect practice for the postseason.”
With three meets remaining until the postseason, Killough-Wilhelm and her teammates are happy to be peaking at the right time.
“We’re getting into our groove now,” Killough-Wilhelm said. “It was definitely a little rocky at first. It was hard coming off of last year, we have a whole new team, but with the new coaches, it was definitely an adjustment, but we’re finding our groove now and so I’m really excited to see where the rest of the season goes.”
Washington travels to UCLA on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. to take on a ranked Bruins squad and another Olympian in Jordan Chiles.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
