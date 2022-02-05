Washington breaks 196 for first time under Llewellyn

In its second meet at Hec Edmundson Pavilion under first-year head coach Jen Llewellyn, the Washington gymnastics team fed off the home energy from the very first event.
UW started off strong with a season high score on vault and maintained high-quality performances throughout the meet, earning its best score under Llewellyn at 196.200 and its first victory of the season over Arizona.
“It’s been coming for a long time, it’s something we’ve consistently talked about in the preseason,” Llewellyn said. “Last year, without having as many meets it’s just taken a little bit to find our groove, and we have a lot of new faces on the floor too in different routines. Through lots of film review, discussions, and goal-setting each week, we’ve really put four events together, and the scores showed.”
Fifth-year senior Geneva Thompson and senior Amara Cunningham led the way for UW on vault with matching 9.875 scores and winning the event. The Huskies earned their best performance of the year on vault with a 49.125, an improvement over their previous best score of 48.925.
“We were trying to focus on our hops less, trying to minimize deduction,” Llewellyn said. “I think they did a really great job of that. Our amplitude and our distance off the table is always spectacular, but I think our hops have been a little bigger in past meets, so they really did a good job of trying to take away that deduction, and the scores showed there. That kind of set the tone for everything else.”
Moving to uneven bars, senior Brenna Brooks opened the event with a 9.850, trying with Arizona’s Alysen Fears for first place, but the rest of Brooks’ teammates were unable to match her performance, as UW took a step backwards with a 48.850.
With a season high team score within reach halfway through the meet, balance beam set up to be the make or break event for the Huskies.
Behind 9.850s from redshirt junior transfer Kennedi Davis, sophomore Skylar Killough-Wilhelm, and Brooks, UW scored a 49.150. The score was short of last weekend’s season-best 49.450, but it was enough to set the Huskies up to eclipse 196 for the first time all season.
In the last event of the meet on the floor, UW started out strong with tying first place scores of 9.875 from freshmen Lara Navarro and Ashley Blum, but was plagued by a few execution errors from veterans Cunningham and Thompson. But Davis put up a 9.850 to cap off the meet against her former team, which wiped out the lowest scores and helped UW finish with a 49.125 on floor.
“It was a little nerve-wracking for the initial interaction, but once I saw [my former teammates] they were all friendly faces,” Davis said. “I wanted to show them that I’m still doing good and wanted to see that they were also doing good. It was actually really enjoyable.”
Davis celebrated with her UW teammates and caught up with her old Wildcat friends, and then the teams broke out into a flash mob before the final scores were announced.
Washington’s 196.200 was its highest score since scoring 196.525 against Cal in 2021.
Killough-Wilhelm won the all-around, scoring a 39.250.
UW hits the road next weekend, going down to Corvallis, Oregon for the second time this season on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 12 p.m. against Oregon State.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
