Washington opens Llewellyn era with 194 in Corvallis

After the disappointment of yet another cancellation due to COVID-19, the Washington gymnastics team kicked off its season with a tri-meet alongside Oregon State and No. 9 San Jose State.
In the first meet of under head coach Jen Llewellyn, the Huskies struck a score of 194.000, finishing behind a 195.550 from the Beavers, but above a struggling Spartans side that managed only 192.725.
Albeit not a dream start, Saturday’s performance was cause for optimism, primarily stemming from the performances of sophomore Skylar Willough-Kilhelm and senior Amara Cunningham.
Willough-Killhelm spearheaded the squad. As the sole all-around performer for UW, Willough-Killhelm wound up second overall in the category, posting a score of 39.175, just shy of her career-high 39.400 set late last season.
The highlights of Willough-Killhelm’s day came via two stellar performances on the uneven bars and balance beam, the first coming in at 9.875 and the second at a 9.900.
Cunningham kicked off her senior campaign by competing in only two events, scoring 9.850 in both her floor routine and on vault.
Llewellyn will look for far more consistency from her side, as the Huskies were in pole position until a rather underwhelming team performance on the floor, which garnered a 47.625 from the judges.
Washington started the meet in better fashion, though, scoring 48.875 on bars, 48.825 on vault, and 48.625 on the balance beam.
The start proposes more enthusiasm than that of last year, in which Washington began the season with a 192.875 under interim head coach Ralph Rosso, and with the stability and certainty afforded to the team through the arrival of Llewellyn, improvement can be duly expected.
Washington will look to improve next Saturday, Jan. 22 when it hosts its first meet under Llewellyn against California at 1 p.m. at Hec Edmundson Pavilion.
Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
