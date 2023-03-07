Hampton, Powell displaying versatility as spring practice begins

Mishael Powell unveiled a shiny new number at Monday’s spring practice debut.

He also unveiled a new position, but more on that later.

Instead of 23, Powell was wearing a sleek number three, because, no disrespect to his Airness, but three is simply cooler than 23, according to Powell.

“I chose that number, because, when I was a freshman, I wore number 34, and that just wasn’t really the coolest number,” Powell said. “I got out of 34 and switched to 23. 23 was a really good number, but now I knew I had a choice, so I had to get a better number.”

The number change isn’t so important, but the new positions which UW’s coaches have tested Powell in have been a bigger change. While he started eight games last season, all at cornerback, he’s been receiving practice this offseason at safety and the hybrid “Husky” position, as well.

As spring practice gets underway, Powell is comfortable settling in anywhere.

“I can play anywhere,” Powell said. “I feel comfortable at nickel, safety, and at corner. Just off of where we are, we’re just plugging and playing right now, seeing where everybody fits strong, but anywhere on the field I can play, for sure.”

Hopefully the Huskies won’t need Powell to do it all for their secondary, but they will need him to be flexible. While it deserves credit for coming away with enough key stops to win 11 games, UW certainly struggled with its pass defense last season overall, ranking 100th in the nation with 251.5 passing yards allowed.

The O’Dea High School alum was a walk-on to Washington in 2019, and has since made his ascent up the ranks of the depth chart. In 2021, Powell played in all 12 games, and in 2022, he was the Huskies’ most reliable corner aside from missing four games to injury.

“I know the defense,” Powell said. “I know the scheme, so it’s easy to just plug in and play me in certain spots with certain packages. But also, being able to make plays from different angles — there’s a lot of different plays you can make from safety than you get from corner [or] husky. So just showing my versatility, that’s probably the main thing.”

Powell’s primary position remains uncertain, and hinges on the rest of the defensive backs room as well. UW has an assortment of young DB’s who have received sparse playing time, but have yet to fully establish themselves, either due to injury or performance.

In the lengthy list of said defensive backs, Powell stands out as having the most in-game experience of the bunch.

“Meesh has played a lot of football last year, so he’s a leader for us,” defensive backs coach Juice Brown said. “We’re playing him some at Husky, and just being a leader out on the field – taking command of the defense, getting the calls aligned.”

The Huskies also await the arrival of Oklahoma State transfer Jabbar Muhammad, who started in 13 games over the past three seasons and earned honorable mention All-Big 12 in 2022.

Another veteran who has been receiving playing time at multiple different positions is senior Dom Hampton. Hampton primarily played at the Husky position in 2022, but with the departure of Alex Cook, Hampton is a potential fill for the void left alongside Asa Turner at safety.

“Me and Alex are great friends, we go back a long ways,” Hampton said. “I’m just trying to do what he did, trying to take advantage of each play and know my assignment, give everybody good communication, and just be a leader out there.”

Hampton, with his wide frame, standing at 6’3 and 218 pounds, has the proper skillset to be versatile — with a promising combination of physicality and speed. But after stints at outside cornerback and Husky, he may have found his 2023 home at the safety position.

“I think it is more comfortable for me overall,” Hampton said. “The skillset I bring, I think it fits me specifically. So, I think I can use my physicality and tackling in different ways, and strong safety allows me to do that.”

Hampton, like Powell, has also risen up the ranks since his true freshman season in 2018. Now, with a scattered group of young defensive backs vying for depth chart positioning, Hampton has taken the role of a veteran leader.

After a 2022 season which featured inexperience from defensive backs and was battered by injuries, all eyes will look to the DB’s as the main area for growth in 2023. As the Huskies look to quickly restore their image as “DBU,” Powell and Hampton will be at the forefront.

“Definitely, we have something to prove,” Hampton said. “We’re going to take that mindset every day.”

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.