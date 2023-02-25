Heptathlete Bruno Comin Pescador impresses at Ken Shannon last chance invitational

Heading into the Ken Shannon Last Chance invitational, freshman Bruno Comin Pescador was on the outside looking in to qualify for the NCAA indoor championships in the heptathlon.

By day’s end, the multi-event athlete consolidated his No. 2 school record in the pentathlon, and put himself into strong contention for the NCAA indoor championships.

Pescador’s point total of 6,061 slots him in at No. 4 in the qualifying list for the NCAA championship, pending the results of other meets being held across the country this weekend.

Pescador placed first in every single event of the heptathlon, a gauntlet of seven events featuring the 60 meter dash, long jump, shot put, high jump, 60 meter hurdles, pole vault, and finally, the 1000 meter run. Pescador had already shattered freshman records and found himself among the featured athletes at the meet.

The strongest contender to Pescador in the heptathlon was sophomore teammate Jami Schlueter, who had nothing but praise for Pescador.

“I think as a teammate he obviously sets the tone.” Schlueter said. “Seeing someone like that, the way he conducts himself, the mannerisms, the mental preparation that goes on beforehand really inspired me to conduct myself like him, but put a Jami spin on it.”

Schlueter impressed in the event alongside Pescador, setting a new PR of 5,618.

“I think the tone was set for me when I did the 60 [meter] with a 7.04, a new personal record.” Schlueter said. “that set the tone that carried me throughout the competition.”

Freshmen continued to shine at the invitational when mid-distance runner Chloe Foerster came from behind to win her heat in the 800 meter with a time of 2:05.71.

Foerster needed to make up a significant amount of distance in the final straightaway to win the event, which is exactly what the freshman did.

The time breaks a tie with junior Sophie O’Sullivan, and leaves Foerster all alone with the No. 5 mark in school history in the 800 meter.

The Huskies now look forward to the NCAA indoor championships, where multiple husky athletes are in prime position to qualify.

Select Washington track athletes will feature in the BU Last Chance Qualifier Feb 26. at 8 a.m.

Other Notes:

Junior Nastassja Campbell claimed the No. 2 spot in school history in the pole vault with a height of 14-09.00. That slots the pole vaulter into the No. 4 spot in the NCAA this season.



Junior Andrea Markezich took the No. 4 spot in school history in the 5,000 meters with a new PR of 15:54.31. Fellow junior Ida Eikeng continued to impress with a PR of 8.26 in the 60m hurdles as she prepares herself for the NCAA indoor championships.



Senior Anna Gibson, took second in the mile, her previous mark of 4:31.00 set at the New Mexico Team Open is currently No. 4 in the NCAA this season, surely qualifying her for the indoor championships.

Junior weight thrower Beatrice Asomaning claimed another PR and improved her No. 2 throw in school history with a toss of 68-5.



The weight throwers continued to impress with redshirt freshman Kaia Tupu-South setting a new school record with a throw of 56-01.25.



Sophomore Prestin Artis set a new PR to win the long jump with a leap of 25-05.25



Reach Contributing writer Jack Norris at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jack_enorris

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.