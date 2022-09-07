Here to Stay: From Lufkin to Seattle, Ja’Lynn Polk is ready to make an impact

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk is all about opportunities. When Polk transferred to Washington from Texas Tech in 2021, it opened up a new opportunity. It also was a foreign experience.

In fact, when the native of Lufkin, Texas first set foot on the UW campus, it was the first time he had ever been to the state of Washington.

“When I transferred here, it was as far as I had ever been,” Polk said. “Recently, I took a trip to Rome, so now it’s the second furthest place I’ve been from home. Coming here, it was great.”

Oftentimes when a player transfers to a new school, it’s due to a lack of playing time or production at their previous stop. But that wasn’t the case for Polk, who started in seven games for Texas Tech in 2020 as a true freshman, and caught 28 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite his success in the Lone Star State, Polk entered the transfer portal after the 2020 season, and had his sights set on Washington. For one, the weather is a bit more mild than it is in Texas.

“The weather here is amazing, that’s one of the reasons why I love it here,” Polk said. “Don’t get me wrong, I’m Texas-made, so I love me some Texas. But the weather here is so great, it’s not as hot. It’s a little steamy, but it’s just right.”

For another thing, Polk felt a brotherhood in Seattle.

“I wanted to come over here and come to a brotherhood,” Polk said. “I love Texas Tech. I love those guys, I still talk to them to this day. So, just being able to come to a winning program, an explosive offense, have the opportunity to get better within myself and everybody else around me, this is where I wanted to be.”

Unfortunately, Polk couldn’t have foreseen how his first season in Seattle would unfold. Polk got the start for the season opener against Montana, and after a 13-yard reception on the first play of the game, all indications pointed toward Polk being a major piece in the Huskies’ offense.

But the first down was no consolation to the tragic outcome of the play: Polk had taken an awkward hit, was helped off the field, and had been dealt a chest injury that prompted an instant surgery after the game.

Then-head coach Jimmy Lake didn’t sugarcoat the severity of the injury, and confided postgame that Polk’s season may have been done.

“He’s out of the hospital now and he’s in good spirits,” Lake said. “But this will be a long-term injury. We probably will not get him back until postseason play.”

Evidently, there was no postseason play for Washington in 2021, but that didn’t stop Polk from defying the odds and returning to the field. After months of rest, practice, and preparation, he was activated for the penultimate game of the season at Colorado.

The Colorado game, and UW’s 2021 season, was the furthest possible thing from a fairy tale. But in that game, Polk’s return provided one storybook element.

With the Huskies trailing 20-10 and just 2:30 remaining in the game, quarterback Dylan Morris ripped a pass 20 yards down the field. It was hauled in by Polk, who stopped on a dime, turned, and sprinted to the Buffaloes’ end zone for a 55-yard score.

“When you get that opportunity, you’ve got to seize that opportunity,” Polk said. “Throughout that whole process, I just kept my head down, kept focusing on trying to help everybody do the right things, just coming in every day like, I’m about to go play on Saturday. To be able to have that first game against Colorado and make that catch was probably one of the best feelings I’ve felt, by far.”

A week later, the 2021 season ended in flames, and the wide receivers room was instantly put in jeopardy, especially when wide receivers coach Junior Adams packed his bags for Oregon.

But for the second year in a row, Polk pledged a commitment to the Huskies.

“It didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to last year, but for sure it’s coming back to what we really want it to be,” Polk said. “Everybody putting in the work and dialing in.”

One driving force in his re-commitment was his relationship with his fellow receivers, sophomores Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze. When the three-pronged receiver core reaffirmed their pledge to UW last offseason, they did it together.

“My biggest thing was just understanding and being really appreciative of those guys,” Polk said. “Being beside them everyday and having the opportunity to be by two great athletes, it’s amazing. They push me every day to be the best me, and being around them is just great. My relationship with them keeps getting better every day.”

As far as the aforementioned trip to Rome, he made the eight-day trip with, well, Rome (Odunze, that is).

“I went to Rome, Italy for a study abroad trip with Rome, and it was probably the best thing,” Polk said.

Europe trips and friendship aside, it was imperative for the Huskies to hire the right wide receivers coach to fill in for Adams, and affirm Polk’s choice to stay at UW.

Enter JaMarcus Shephard, Washington’s new wide receivers coach, who came from Purdue last January.

“I love coach Shephard,” Polk said. “He pushes us every day to be great and hold that standard with one another. Just having the opportunity to have that energy and that vibe around each and every day, you want that around you. He’s helping us become great players, and we have to understand that with this whole transition and new coaches and everything, we have to buy-in to what we have got.”

In the preseason, Shephard reciprocated his appreciation for Polk, praising both his physical ability as well as his veteran savvy.

“We were in a meeting [Aug. 12] talking about his leadership skills,” Shephard said. “His ability to galvanize the guys, and everybody just has a lot of respect for the guy in our room. He puts in the work, he puts in the time, and he puts pressure on other guys to put in the time. He had guys coming in early, 6 a.m., to his own credit, not because I asked him to do it, not because it was forced on him. He had them coming in early so they could study the playbook.”

For Polk, it’s all about putting in the extra work, doing the little things, and always staying prepared for any opportunity. After all, his unexpected return in Boulder, Colorado proved the importance of being ready, and he’s committed to getting that message across to the rest of the wide receivers.

“I’m a firm believer in preparation,” Polk said. “I learned that a lot once I had my injury, and just preparing every day and just being ready for that moment and that opportunity for when it comes. If you want to be a pro, you have to do pro things, and I want to help my team and my receiver room do that. If I’m going to hold myself to that standard, I’m going to hold the same standard to them, and make sure that they’re being great and being ready for that opportunity when they get the same one.”

Polk got his opportunity last season. But with a hopeful season full of health and the tutelage of head coach Kalen DeBoer, Shephard, and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, Polk can expect an assortment of opportunities in 2022.

And he’ll be ready for each one.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

