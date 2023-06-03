Holtorf embraces her role in inspiring the youth at the Women’s College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY - The No. 5 Washington softball team picked up a big win in the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) opener against No. 14 Utah, winning 4-1, thanks in part to sophomore Rylee Holtorf (.279 BA, 5 HR, 22 RBI), who had a big day at the plate, finishing 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBI. While thousands of fans watched from the crowd on a sunny Friday afternoon in Oklahoma City, millions watched Holtorf’s big performance at home.

Getting to play in the WCWS is an opportunity collegiate athletes dreamed of experiencing. But playing one of the best games of your career and delivering a win for your program is special and something few are able to achieve.

“It’s for sure a cool feeling,” Holtorf said. “Something we all looked up to since we were little girls. It’s cool being here, cool to kind of see the results of hard work throughout the season.”

As a kid, Holtorf grew up inspired by watching great Washington shortstops such as Sis Bates and Ali Aguilar play in the WCWS. Friday afternoon was a full circle moment for Holtorf, as her game-changing performance in her WCWS debut as the starting shortstop for the Huskies was inspirational for kids who were once in her shoes.

“It was cool when I was growing up watching Sis and Ali play,” Holtorf said. It’s a really cool thing knowing I’m that to little girls. I think being here is awesome, to be wearing Huskies across my chest and being that [inspiration] for little girls.”

Holtorf was lethal against Utah all season, finishing 7 for 13 with four runs, five RBI, and three home runs across five games. A large element of this is her ability to see the ball against lefties, which she has thrived on all season.

“This was now our fifth time seeing Utah,” Holtorf said. “We’ve done a lot of scouting, preparations off of machines at stuff back in Seattle. Just that preparation and trusting when I go into the box, trying to see the ball big and do what I can.”

After Thursday’s postponement due to thunderstorms, the team was in a very unfamiliar situation despite the amount of experience in the organization. Holtorf knew what the Huskies needed to do to stay focused and prepare for the game ahead while continuing to build team chemistry together.

“We had games going on,” Holtorf said. “We were playing Barkle, messing around, throwing oranges back and forth, trying to stay as locked in as we could. Not knowing what to expect, we knew what we had to do, we knew we had business to take care of.”

As Washington looks ahead to its matchup against Florida State, Holtorf’s positive mentality within the dugout as well as her contributions both at the plate and at shortstop will be key in order to advance to the semifinals of the WCWS.

The first pitch between Washington and Florida State will take place at 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, June 3, airing live on ESPN.

