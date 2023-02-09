Hopkins, Huskies looking to revive their season with road Apple Cup showdown

The Washington men’s basketball team is in need of a spark.

In a brutal three-game stretch against the Pac-12’s best, UW was dismissed each time for a three-game losing streak. The Huskies are currently clinging to an above .500 record at 13-12, and have tumbled down the Pac-12 ladder with a 5-9 conference record.

So, they need a spark, if not a downright explosion. Luckily, UW is headed to Pullman to face Washington State on Saturday night, and flares are always bound to be ignited when the two in-state rivals meet.

WSU is in as desperate a need of a spark as its Seattle adversary. The Cougars, despite big wins such as knocking off No. 5 Arizona, have tumbled to a 10-15 record, with a 5-9 conference mark equal to the Huskies.

“Washington State on the road, you can’t look at their record,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “They’ve played a tough schedule, they shoot the ball exceptionally well, they have one of the best players in the league in Mouhamed Gueye. Obviously, I know what it means to our university, and to the people in this state — it’s an awesome game.”

The rivalry insignia gives the game some extra energy, but the truth is that the Huskies are at a breaking point, regardless of their opponent. With six regular season games left, the next several games are set to decide whether their year slips away from them completely, or if they can put together a miraculous late-season run.

“We haven’t stopped believing,” Hopkins said. “There’s six games left — last year, we ended up very strong, and that’s what we’re trying to do right now.”

If the season is on life support, winning the Apple Cup could be the defibrillator to keep UW alive. But it won’t be a walk in the park to win in the Palouse — the Huskies are 3-3 in their previous six trips. Additionally, the Cougars have an experienced roster, and may be stronger than their record shows.

“They shoot the ball exceptionally well, they’re good defensively, and they’ve been in every game, that’s why they have a high NET [ranking],” Hopkins said. “Their record does not reflect how good of a team they are.”

There will certainly be a spark Saturday night for Noah Williams, whose history in the Apple Cup rivalry is interesting, to say the least. Williams attended the local O’Dea High School before committing to Washington State. Williams dealt blows to the Huskies in the rivalry game, most memorably in 2020 when he exclaimed, ‘This is my city,’ to the Hec Ed crowd. After the game, he provided an all-time, albeit unsubstantiated, soundbite by saying, “I feel like they’re WSU rejects,” in response to the UW crowd chanting, “UW rejects.” In January 2021, after the Cougars’ third-straight win over the Huskies, WIlliams claimed, “I feel like we’re unbeatable against the Dawgs.”

Williams wasn’t done adding fuel to the rivalry’s fire. In April 2022, he transferred to the so-called “WSU rejects” to play for the Huskies. Williams’ Apple Cup role is certainly complicated, but it shouldn’t be a distraction.

“The thing about Noah, I don’t want it to be the Washington State/Washington,” Hopkins said. “He is just a high-level competitor and winner, and I know that’s gonna be the biggest thing on his mind.”

In what may be their last stand to prevent a complete freefall, the Huskies don’t need any added distractions. Instead, they need to do what they’ve failed to do all too often and simply remain consistent for 40 minutes.

After all, they’ve put together promising spurts of basketball against good teams. At USC, they poured in 47 points in the second half. At UCLA, they outscored the Bruins by seven points in the second half.

“We’ve shown great moments,” Hopkins said. “I felt like at USC, we played 30 great minutes. Now, can we get to 35 and 36 where you’re going to have those slow points — if we play a little bit better on those stretches, the way that we ended that game, those are going to result in victories.”

They’ve had 30 great minutes. Playing 40 great minutes has been far more uncommon for the Huskies. Not all hope is lost, though. It may not be March yet, but college basketball doesn’t exclude the month of February from Cinderella runs.

“We’ve got a great chance to play really well at the end,” Hopkins said. “You look at just three years ago, what Oregon State did — if you win the next six games, you’re 19-12, and you’re going in with some good momentum, that’s what it’s all about.”

Both teams certainly need a spark to jumpstart a late-season rally. If the Huskies truly are going to kick-off an improbable run, it has to begin this weekend.

Luckily, the Apple Cup is notorious for letting sparks fly.

UW and WSU will tip-off in Pullman on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.