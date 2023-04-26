Hopkins lands Kentucky transfer Sahvir Wheeler

Perhaps it's time for the Washington men’s basketball team to rebrand itself as the Wildcats.

For the second consecutive offseason, head coach Mike Hopkins has landed a top-tier transfer from the University of Kentucky — this time, it’s former four-star Sahvir Wheeler.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound guard’s career began in Houston, where he was a two-time state champion with Houston Christian High School. Wheeler set all-time steals and assists records at his alma mater, earning four All-State selections and three team-MVP honors along the way.

His collegiate tenure began with the University of Georgia, where he appeared in all 31 games his freshman season. Wheeler averaged 9.0 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game while setting the freshman record with 139 assists.

The following year, Wheeler earned an All-Southeastern Conference Second Team selection after setting Georgia’s single-season assists record with 193. Wheeler started in all 26 games and recorded the program’s first-ever triple-double against LSU.

But, it was a disappointing conclusion to his tenure with the Bulldogs, where they lost six of the final eight games and missed the NCAA Tournament for the fifth consecutive season. Wheeler felt it was best to move on and subsequently entered his name into the portal.

He ultimately landed on a new home in the Bluegrass State, where he elected to stay in conference with a transfer to Kentucky. Wheeler once again earned All-SEC second-team honors behind stellar assist production, dishing out 207 that season with an SEC-leading 6.9 assists per game.

However, Wheeler never had the opportunity to fully flourish in his senior campaign after battling through a lingering ankle injury all season. Wheeler ultimately missed 13 games, but still surpassed the 1,000 career points mark with 7.7 points, 5.6 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game.

The grad transfer elected to enter the portal once more this past offseason, where he ultimately settled on the Pacific Northwest and an opportunity to reunite with senior forward Keion Brooks Jr.

The addition is perfect for Hopkins, who was burdened by a gaping hole in the backcourt following the departure of freshman guard Keyon Menifield. Although undersized, Wheeler’s play-making ability and low turnover numbers are ideal for a team that immensely struggled with ball movement this past season.

