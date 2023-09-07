Jalen McMillan made it clear following the season-opening win over Boise State: quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has his Heisman vote.

It’s hard to argue with his choice — Penix’s 450 yards passing and five touchdowns justified all the preseason hype that he could be the first UW player to ever claim college football’s top individual prize. But Penix wasn’t the only one who looked worthy of a trip to New York City last Saturday; McMillan staked his own claim as the most outstanding player in college football in the 56-19 win.

To summarize, the Fresno, Calif. native hauled in eight passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns, and took a 19-yard rush to the house for a third touchdown. Oh yeah, he also threw a pass — a 9-yard completion.

“He’s such a weapon,” junior wide receiver Rome Odunze said. “He can throw the ball, he can run the ball, he can catch the ball. How do you stop a guy like that?”

The Boise State secondary was asking itself that same question all game long, but the truth is that, of all the highlights McMillan compiled, he couldn’t help but lament the rare occasion in which he was stopped. On a third and goal with under 8 minutes remaining in the game, Penix found McMillan, who fought his way forward but was ultimately corralled at the goal line.

“I want that one back so bad,” McMillan said. “Inches, man, inches.”

Alas, he’ll have to settle for his hat trick of touchdowns, in which he put his versatility on full display.

“I think it just comes from my multiple sport background,” McMillan said. “Playing baseball and track and football, getting after it my whole life.”

It’s not as if to say McMillan’s season opener surprised anyone — last season, he caught 79 passes for 1,098 yards and nine touchdowns. That was the follow up act to a solid 2021, in which he was a rare bright spot on an otherwise dismal offense, hauling in 39 passes for 470 yards and three touchdowns. But now, McMillan is in year two alongside Penix, and year three or four alongside some of his fellow wide receivers, meaning that the chemistry has reached an apex within the offense.

“It’s gone up a whole new level,” McMillan said. “We had a whole offseason to just throw to each other and just pick up speed and hang out with each other, so we have chemistry on and off the field.”

That chemistry, combined with talent and execution, has become fully evident when Washington’s receivers harmoniously fly around the field. As former U.S. President Harry Truman once said, “It’s amazing what you can do when you don’t care who gets the credit.”

President Truman would have been proud of this Huskies’ offense. Because the reality is that McMillan isn’t a solo actor — he’s part of a star studded receiving corps that includes Odunze. But McMillan wasn’t joking about having chemistry — UW’s pair of potential first-round pick receivers don’t care who’s at the receiving end of the football, so long as they continue to open up opportunities for each other.

“We’re unselfish with it,” Odunze said. “We know that sometimes our routes get other people open, and when it’s time to make plays and our number is called, we like to make those plays because we know it helps us feed off one another.”

Last Saturday’s display looked like clockwork — between McMillan, Odunze, sophomore Ja’Lynn Polk, sophomore Germie Bernard, senior Jack Westover, and others, it felt like someone was always open for the Huskies, often for a large chunk play down the field. But just as UW’s showstopping receiving group isn’t solely reliant on McMillan, the Huskies’ offensive engine isn’t just powered by their receivers.

“Team effort — O-Line blocking, protection,” McMillan said. “Coaches are harping us all the time to try to be perfect and be elite at our job, so that’s what we try to do.”

McMillan, for one, was elite at his job as the Huskies romped over the Broncos. But is it possible for him to do even more?

“I don't know if there is much more,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “He’s one of the biggest gym rats on our football team, he’s always catching jugs machines, footballs, tennis balls, watching film. All that work paid off [Saturday], because you saw him doing a lot of different things.”

If it is possible for him to fill any more roles within the offense, McMillan himself had an idea or two.

“I just love helping my team,” McMillan said. “At the end of the day, they could have me block, they could have me at fullback, I’ll do whatever it takes for the team to win.”

Convincing DeBoer to put McMillan at fullback might be a tough one to sell. But over at wide receiver, McMillan has done more than enough to uplift the Huskies’ prolific offense.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

