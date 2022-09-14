How does Penix Jr.’s UW start stack up against previous Huskies QBs?

Through two games, junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has dazzled with a statline of six touchdowns, one interception, and 682 passing yards with a 69.7% completion rate, establishing himself as a household name in Seattle.

Given Penix Jr.’s hot start, The Daily examines how the first two starts went for previous UW QBs, and whether Penix Jr. has the edge.

Dylan Morris - First two starts in 2020

Two-game statline: 29 of 49 passing, 371 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT, 2-0 record

Considering how long it feels like Morris has been with the Huskies, it’s easy to forget his first starts weren’t all that long ago. Morris didn’t produce eye-popping stats in his first two games, but did enough to lead Washington to victory in each one.

It’s also slightly unfair that Morris didn’t have the luxury of facing a Football Championship Subdivision opponent, as the pandemic season only allowed for a conference-only schedule to be played.

Still, Morris’ debut lacked quite the same luster that Penix Jr.’s has, and didn’t produce the same figures on the stat sheet.

Advantage: Penix Jr.

Jacob Eason - First two starts in 2019

Two-game statline: 45 of 66 passing, 511 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT, 1-1 record

If this list was based solely off the quarterbacks’ first game at Washington, it would be hard to top Eason. In the season opener against Eastern Washington, Eason completed 75% of his passes for 349 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The win over the Eagles had optimism at a high for the Huskies, and the “Eason-for-Heisman” campaign was already taking off.

Unfortunately, a second game was played as well, and anyone who had purchased December tickets to New York City for the Heisman presentation quickly canceled them after Eason went 18 of 30 for a measly 162 yards, and a single touchdown in UW’s 20-19 loss to Cal.

Advantage: Penix Jr.

Jake Browning - First two starts in 2015

2-game statline: 27 of 58 passing, 476 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 1-1 record

Since Browning was a four-year starter at Washington, the timeline skips all the way back to 2015. Browning is now known as the all-time winningest quarterback in Pac-12 history and UW’s all-time leading passer, but back then, he was known merely as a kid from Folsom, California, with potential.

It should be mentioned that his debut didn’t inspire bounds of confidence, throwing no touchdowns and completing just 57.1% of his passes. Luckily for Browning, that game at Boise State didn’t represent the type of career he went on to enjoy at UW.

Browning’s second game, a 49-0 win over Sacramento State, was a little more indicative of the success Washington had in his four-year tenure. Still, his first two starts were bested by that of Penix Jr.

Advantage: Penix Jr.

Cyler Miles - First two starts in 2014

2-game statline: 29 of 44 passing, 371 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT, 2-0 record

Despite playing several games in 2013, Cyler Miles didn’t qualify for this list until 2014, when he finally started multiple games in a row.

Miles opened the 2014 season for the Huskies, and did so in an inarguable manner, as UW cruised to a 2-0 record with wins over Eastern Washington and Illinois.

Still, the edge goes to Penix Jr., because a quick glance at the statline shows that he simply just did more than Miles through their first two games.

Advantage: Penix Jr.

Keith Price - First two starts in 2011

2-game statline: 35 of 50, 417 yards, 7 TD, 1 INT, 2-0 record

Uh-Oh, Penix Jr. may have a challenger.

Price threw one more touchdown than Penix Jr. in his first two games, and went 2-0 as well. Price’s start was foreshadowing of his very statistically impressive career at UW, and a fairly successful one in the wins column as well.

In the completely made-up battle with Penix Jr. for first-two game superiority, it’s close between the two. On one hand, Price and the UW offense couldn’t put the game away in the fourth quarter against Eastern Washington, and narrowly escaped with a 30-27 win. On the other hand, the defense did Price no favors, which was further evidenced in week two, when Hawaii’s 32 points had UW on the brink.

Advantage: Toss-Up

Jake Locker - First two starts in 2007

2-game statline: 27 of 44, 335 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 2-0 record

Technically, Ronnie Fouch would come next sequentially, but, yeah, we’ll just skip over the 2008 season entirely.

Locker’s main production in his first two games came on the ground, where he rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns. In terms of passing, he was solid, but nothing to write home about.

The arrival of Locker was met with a renewal of hope for the Washington program, and it’s hard to choose against him here, but the passing stats don’t line up with Penix Jr.’s first two games.

Advantage: Penix Jr.

