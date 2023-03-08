Hruby takes first place at the Lamkin San Diego Classic

In a tradition unlike any other, a Washington golfer topped the leaderboard at the end of play on Tuesday.

A masterful performance earned senior Petr Hruby top honors on Tuesday, picking apart the San Diego County Club’s Augusta-style layout en route to a two-day score of 12-under par. The four-stroke tournament win at the Lamkin San Diego Classic was the first in the senior’s collegiate career.

The Washington men’s golf team produced a strong performance in its own right, finishing in a tie for third with a 7-under 857.

Hruby’s first round began relatively inconspicuously, as he hovered around even par for most of the day. Consecutive birdies late on the back nine produced a 1-under 71 first round-score, slotting the senior amidst a cluster of golfers situated outside the top 10.

The remaining Washington starters mirrored the sedated start, with only-junior Taehoon Song matching the low opening-round score. Senior Bo Peng and junior Teddy Lin each finished a stroke above par to balance out the scorecard, ushering Washington into a tie for fifth place at even par.

But Hruby would only remain subdued for so long.

The Czech Republic native opened the second round’s front nine in dominating fashion. With three early birdies, Hruby approached the course’s signature eighth hole with the opportunity to take sole possession of the individual lead.

Although assisted by a downwind, the 563-yard par 5 touts a daunting approach shot, flanked by surrounding trees, an encompassing lake, and deceivingly fast green speed.

Hruby’s pitch and putt were perfect. A four-shot birdie. First place.

The senior ultimately recorded five birdies across the opening nine holes, and the onslaught continued on the back nine. Hruby added three more to the scorecard for an 8-under 64 — the lowest score in the field across both days. 12 birdies were the final count for Hruby, complemented by a bogey-free second round to amplify the low score.

Concealed in the background of the ongoing birdie barrage, Song was enduring a relentless emotional rollercoaster in the second round. Despite an early eagle and four birdies of his own, the junior finished over par, carding a second-round score of 2-over 74. The culprit was three double-bogeys on the round, with the final dagger coming on the course’s most difficult hole, the 460-yard 18th hole, to avert the under-par dream.

The late double-bogey left Hruby as the only Husky under-par, but his stellar round singlehandedly improved Washington’s positioning, advancing to fourth place with a composite score of 4-under 572.

Washington’s senior class continued to shine on Tuesday, with Peng catapulting up the individual leaderboard behind a 5-under 67 performance that featured two eagles and three consecutive birdies. Peng’s positioning improved by 36 spots to a tie for 17th place, marking the biggest improvement in the field.

Hruby’s play remained poised, carding three birdies and another bogey-free round to secure the medalist honors. The individual win was the first by a Husky since Noah Woolsey took home top honors at the Pac-12 Championship last April.

The three-round combined score of 12-under tied Hruby’s previous best, which he recorded at the Ka’anapali Collegiate in Maui, Hawai’i, during the 2019 season.

The combined 8-under day for the seniors escorted the Huskies into a tie for third, carding an aggregate 7-under 857 score. The performance ultimately fell 13 strokes shy of the New Mexico Lobos, who earned the team title honors.

Next up, Washington returns to California for The Goodwin, hosted at the Stanford University Golf Course. The Huskies will tee off in Palo Alto, California, for the brief two-day tournament on Thursday, March 30.

