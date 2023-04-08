Huskey leads offensive barrage as Washington completes sweep of Cal

After a disappointing low-scoring series the previous weekend against Arizona State, the script has flipped this series at Husky Softball Stadium. The No. 10 Washington softball team continued its impressive offensive display from Friday, overpowering California 10-4 on Saturday to earn the sweep in the series finale.

The rain was coming down in Seattle, but that was no problem for senior Madison Huskey, who at times wore a beanie in the outfield while producing a monster day behind the plate. She finished 4 for 4 with four RBIs, two runs, and a walk.

“No story to the beanie other than the fact it was freezing last night,” Huskey said “Coach Tarr was just like 'here, wear this beanie!' and I'm always really cold so yeah, I just wanted to keep my ears warm while I was standing in the grass.”

The Huskies (29-8, 10-5 Pac-12) did a great job showing discipline at the plate, drawing eight walks on the day and 20 total walks on the series.

“Sometimes, the pitches that you don't swing at are more valuable than how you hit the pitches you do swing at,” head coach Heather Tarr said.

Freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan was sharp in the circle up until the fifth inning, tossing four scoreless innings before giving up a run. Junior Lindsay Lopez entered the game and gave up three runs, but the runs went against Meylan (14-3) as she was responsible for all three baserunners.

The Golden Bears (24-12-1, 6-8-1 Pac-12) rotated through four pitchers, with junior Haylei Archer (8-5) picking up her second loss of the series. Across 2.1 innings pitched, Archer gave up five runs and two earned, finishing with three walks and five hits.

It was a quiet first inning, with the Golden Bears picking up a two-out single before the side was retired, and the Huskies left a pair of runners stranded after getting two walks.

The hot bats from Friday night started to return for Washington in the second inning.

A pair of singles to start the inning led to an RBI double from freshman Sydney Stewart, before Huskey blasted a 2-RBI single to the wall to extend the Huskies' lead to 3-0.

The Huskies delivered a pair of runs in the fourth after sophomore Kinsey Fiedler doubled to the left field wall, scoring Huskey and senior Baylee Klingler to extend their lead to 5-0.

The Golden Bears put themselves right back in the game with a big fifth inning.

After getting the leadoff runner out, Meylan gave up three straight singles and a run. The next batter, she tossed a four-pitch walk to load the bases, ending Meylan’s day in the circle. Lopez (5-2) entered the game with one out looking to do damage control.

A sacrifice fly to left field scored another run before Cal delivered a 2-RBI double to center field, cutting the lead to 5-4.

As they have done all year, the Huskies responded immediately in the bottom frame.

A leadoff double from sophomore Rylee Holtorf was eventually followed by an RBI groundout from freshman Alana Johnson to increase Washington’s lead to two. After Klingler walked, Huskey ripped a two-out RBI triple to right center field.

The Huskies didn’t stop there.

The two-out rally continued with an RBI single from Reynolds, and a pair of walks from sophomore Olivia Johnson and Fiedler loaded the bases for senior SilentRain Espinoza, but an incredible catch in center field left the runners stranded.

The Huskies continued their offensive production in the sixth inning, with Klingler delivering an RBI double before Huskey hit an RBI single immediately after to increase the lead to 10-4.

“There’s a lot of pressure that comes with being a fifth year,” Tarr said. “They’ve really started to release themselves and perform, and that’s what we need them to do.”

Senior pitcher Kelley Lynch entered the circle to close it out for the Huskies, earning a strikeout with her dangerous riseball along the way to complete the series sweep.

Washington will look to maintain its positive momentum in Corvallis when it faces Oregon State starting Friday, April 14 at 6 p.m.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.