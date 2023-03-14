Huskies allow one hit behind stellar pitching for midweek victory

Ahead of its marquee matchup this weekend against No. 2 UCLA, the No. 8 Washington softball team took on UNLV in a midweek brawl that was decided in the third and sixth innings to pick up the 7-1 victory.

Senior pitcher Kelley Lynch (5-1) started in the circle for the Huskies (21-4, 2-1 Pac-12), running into trouble early, but quickly settling in to make an impact. Lynch pitched six innings and struck out nine, giving up one run off one hit and three walks.

“I think I kinda got a little ahead of myself in the first,” Lynch said. “I just had to find the strike zone and attack it, which I think ultimately flipped the game around.”

Washington could not capitalize on scoring opportunities in the first couple of innings until the fourth, in which it delivered big-time hits, collecting three straight RBI singles and a sacrifice fly to secure a comfortable lead and the win.

“In these games, sometimes you gotta stick with it and not get too in-depth about why we couldn't score early,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “I thought we did a good job with that; we just kinda stuck to our guns and kept getting runners on.”

The Rebels (14-11) struck early in the first, drawing a leadoff walk and advancing to scoring position, setting up an RBI double to jump in front. Lynch escaped the inning without any further damage after a big strikeout.

The Huskies had an opportunity to even the score in the bottom frame, but a strikeout with the bases loaded ended the inning and left the runners stranded.

Lynch struck out the side in order, but the cold spell continued for the Huskies in the second inning.

After a leadoff single, freshman Alana Johnson was caught stealing at second despite a 3-0 count and no outs. A single to left field from sophomore Kinsey Fiedler later in the inning likely would have scored Johnson had she not been thrown out.

“Unfortunately, we just didn't get the sign,” Tarr said. “That was not the right time to steal, and that's tough.”

The Rebels escaped the inning with back-to-back flyouts to hold onto their 1-0 lead in the third.

The Huskies found themselves with a runner in scoring position for the third straight inning after freshman Sydney Stewart recorded a single, followed by a stolen second base from freshman Brooklyn Carter as the pinch runner.

Carter made sure to capitalize on her speed to tie the game for the Huskies.

A walk put runners on first and second, and the Rebels made the force out at second behind a fielder's choice. But Carter caught the defense sleeping and crossed the plate before the defense could make the throw at home.

“Pretty important run there for Brooklyn Carter to come in and execute, getting that one run back for us that we needed,” Tarr said.

From there, the Huskies rode their scoring momentum to take the lead in the fourth.

With runners on first and third, senior Madison Huskey knocked a hard-hit RBI single through the middle of the infield to give the Huskies the lead. Washington continued to capitalize behind back-to-back RBI singles from senior Sami Reynolds and Stewart.

A sacrifice fly from junior Avery Hobson capped off the four-run inning, giving Washington a 5-1 lead at the end of the fourth.

The struggles continued for the Rebels over the final few innings, accentuated by an ejection for head coach Kristie Fox after an argument with the umpire.

Then, with one out and a runner on first, senior Jadelyn Allchin provided a pair of insurance runs with a deep fly to right field to increase the Huskies’ lead to 7-1.

Freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan entered in the seventh inning, closing things out for the Huskies by striking out the side in order.

The Huskies will look to continue the offensive momentum this weekend as they face No. 2 UCLA in Los Angeles on Friday, March 17, at 5 p.m.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

