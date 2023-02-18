Huskies’ bats ignite in opening day win over Santa Clara

Jason Kelly’s head coaching debut was a resounding success.

A major fourth-inning comeback propelled the Washington baseball team out of a four-run deficit, opening the door to an offensive ignition that resulted in a 10-5 victory at Santa Clara.

Following a scoreless first inning, redshirt junior starting pitcher Jared Engman threw his first strikeout in the top of the second, but one single surrendered two RBIs to the Broncos (0-1).

The third inning proved to be fruitless once again for UW — the Huskies (1-0) had yet to still secure one hit. Things began to look bleak when Santa Clara’s Jack Harnish blasted a homer to rake in yet another pair of RBIs, putting his team up 4-0.

However, things took a major turn for the better once the fourth inning of the game got underway. The Huskies’ first hit came from redshirt junior Johnny Tincher, a two-run homer of his own. Junior Coby Morales decided to follow suit with yet another two-RBI round-tripper to tie things up after a free pass had already been given to redshirt junior Michael Snyder.

A single from redshirt junior Cole Miller, which was followed by another knock from sophomore Cam Clayton, scored redshirt junior Christian Dicochea to put UW on top, 5-4. SCU then responded with another home run to tie up the game once more.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Isaac Yeager relieved Engman in the bottom of the fourth inning, coming out of the fourth and fifth frames relatively unscathed, giving up two hits and no runs and locking in his first career strikeout.

Clayton was once more responsible for putting the Huskies ahead in the sixth inning, reeling in three more runs with a homer to left-field, putting Washington up 8-5. In the bottom of the inning, Yeager gave up a double, and was relieved by freshman left-hander Sam Boyle (1-0), who landed two strikeouts to escape a bases-loaded jam.

Morales homered for the second time in the seventh, bolstering the Huskies’ lead to four runs. He continued his hot streak into the ninth inning, getting things started with a base hit.

With the bases loaded and zero outs on the board, Clayton flied out to center field, scoring Morales to draw in the team’s 10th run. Redshirt sophomore right-hander Josh Emanuels was able to close out the game and cement Washington’s 10-5 win.

On the offensive side of the coin, Washington punched eight total hits into the books, four of which were home runs. The four pitchers that appeared for Washington for the day combined for seven total strikeouts.

UW will continue its first series of the season against Santa Clara with a double header Sunday, Feb. 19. First pitch is set for 10 a.m.

Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason

