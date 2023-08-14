Huskies battle back for 3-2 win over Pilots in return to exhibition play

Following last season’s heartbreaking first-round playoff exit, the Washington men’s soccer team’s fortitude was on full display in its return to action on Monday, coming from behind to beat Portland 3-2.

Washington fell behind early, as Portland’s sophomore midfielder Nick Fernandez unleashed a missile from his left foot into the top left corner of the goal, well past the outstretched hands of senior goalkeeper Sam Fowler just eight minutes into the match.

The Huskies struggled throughout the first half, unable to find a foothold in possession and falling into patterns of play unbecoming of a national powerhouse. With no certainty behind the build-up play, the Huskies failed to force a meaningful save out of the Pilots’ goalkeeper across the first frame.

With leading scorers Ilijah Paul, Nick Scardina, and Lucas Meek progressing to MLS Next sidelines, Washington opened exhibition play looking for its next goalscoring stalwart. Paul’s departure leaves a substantial hole where the Huskies will look to reproduce his conference-leading 11 goals with their new talisman. Much like the transition of now-Sounder Dylan Teves to Paul, head coach Jamie Clark hopes to secure a new number nine – and soon – if Washington hopes to remain among the contenders for a national championship.

Several candidates were fielded for the first time on Monday, with freshman Charlie Kosakoff getting to start alongside sophomore Richie Aman through the middle, while senior Peter Kingston and junior Chris Peretti were situated on either wing.

Kosakoff found an early opportunity to score at the 20 minute mark after striking the bar via header, the Huskies’ only chance of note within the first 45 minutes. A failure to work the ball into wide positions and feed the central presence plagued an otherwise impotent attack, which failed to gather any real steam on the counter.

The Huskies found some freedom in the second frame after regularly working the ball into the edge of the box. Imanol Rosales broke the Pilot’s defense in the 68th minute, where he was promptly hacked down — drawing a penalty in the process. Kingston stepped up to the spot, and the former Seattle U man put his effort from 18 yards straight into the middle of the goal.

An answer from Portland came soon after, with junior Michael Hatcher heading home a corner in the 71st minute to restore a 2-1 lead for the visitors.

Alongside Aman and Kosakoff, Dutch graduate transfer Brian Iliohan came in to lead the line, scoring the second penalty of the day for Washington following a harsh tackle on Kingston in the 72nd minute. An imposing presence, Iliohan most closely resembles the playstyles of now-professionals Paul and Omar Grey.

Kingston proved a positive in an otherwise precarious performance. Winning the second penalty, his play in the final third stood out, as his regular involvement in any meaningful attacking play and incessantly pressuring the back line of Portland made the difference for the purple and gold.

Junior Sean Sent was the difference on Monday, finding the final touch in the midst of madness at the goalmouth to poke home the winner and mark a 3-2 Washington win.

Washington will return to exhibition play on Saturday, Aug. 19, playing host to Gonzaga at 7:30 p.m. in Husky Soccer Stadium.

Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter:@RajanHans14

