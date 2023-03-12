Huskies blast their way past Oregon early to win opening series

The No. 10 Washington softball team only needed the first three innings to wrap up a series win on Sunday.

Showcasing its power and speed against No. 19 Oregon, UW pulled away by the third inning, and held on for a 9-7 victory.

The Huskies (20-4, 2-1 Pac-12) battled back from a four-run deficit, scoring all nine runs in the second and third innings. Senior Baylee Klingler showcased her game changing power with a three-run bomb in the third inning, finishing the day batting 2 for 3 with a home run, four RBI, and a walk.

Freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan (9-1) had a shaky start to the game, being replaced in the circle by junior Lindsay Lopez (5-2) after giving up four runs early. Meylan returned in the sixth inning and closed out the game, striking out the side in the seventh to escape the inning with the bases loaded.

“With her being young and in a system, sometimes you start the game and maybe don't have the best outing,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “And then, to recover and come back as a different pitcher… sometimes that can work to your advantage. We’re winning and we’re learning, and that’s a good thing.”

The Ducks (17-6, 1-2 Pac-12) jumped to an early 3-0 lead in the first, after an RBI double was followed by a wild pitch and an infield RBI single. A sacrifice fly in the second inning then increased their lead to four runs. However, their lead vanished quickly in the bottom frame.

After getting a pair of baserunners on with no outs, senior SilentRain Espinoza hit her first career triple to score both runners. Klingler took advantage of the runners in scoring position with an RBI single to center field, followed by an RBI single from senior Madison Huskey.

With the bases loaded, a wild pitch led to another score, and the Huskies took the lead into the third. Everything was clicking offensively for the Huskies as they powered their way through the inning.

Freshman Alana Johnson continued her impressive weekend with an RBI double to right center field, and a single from sophomore Rylee Holtorf put a pair of runners on base for Klingler.

She nearly sent it into the water.

With two outs, Klingler capitalized with a no-doubter for the three-run blast over the left field wall, blowing the game wide open, and giving the Huskies a 9-4 lead entering the fourth inning.

“It feels great to win the home opener in the first series of conference play,” Klingler said. “I think everyone contributed and that’s the biggest part of it, so I think we are on a good path and it feels good to win.”

Both teams went scoreless in the fourth inning, but Oregon picked up a pair of runs in the fifth after scoring on a double and a sacrifice fly. Another run in the sixth inning for the Ducks off an infield single put them on the doorstep of another comeback.

With three outs remaining, Meylan shut down the Ducks.

After giving up a leadoff double, Meylan picked up a pair of strikeouts before loading the bases with two outs. Meylan closed out the game strong under pressure, striking out the side to earn the save for the Huskies.

“I think it was a good opening series for us. We really got pushed to the limit in a lot of ways,” Tarr said. “That caused us to have a lot of things to learn from.”

The Huskies will ride their momentum heading into an out of conference matchup against UNLV at home on Tuesday, before facing a big test against No. 1 UCLA on the road. The offensive firepower for the Huskies delivered in a big way this weekend, and it's hard to see them slowing down any time soon.

“I think offensively, we have the capacity to beat teams and play [them] in a balanced way,” Tarr said. “We’ve got speed, we’ve got power. Defensively, we’re looking to sharpen things up, but give credit to Oregon as they gave us a run for our money there.”

Washington will return home on Tuesday against UNLV on Tuesday, March 14, at 1 p.m.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

