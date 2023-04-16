Huskies blown out by Beavers in five-inning series finale

On a rainy day in Corvallis, the runs kept pouring in. Unfortunately for Washington, only one was on their side of the scoreboard.

After giving up 11 runs in just four innings, the Washington softball team was mercy-ruled 11-1 at Oregon State on Sunday afternoon.

The pitching for the Huskies (31-9, 12-6 Pac-12) struggled all day with walks and extra-base hits. The Beavers (12-25-1, 3-14-1 Pac-12) registered nine hits on the day, but four of those hits were doubles and triples, to go along with five walks to bring 11 runs across the plate.

Senior pitcher Brooke Nelson found herself in trouble early on in the game, frequently finding herself behind in the counts. A leadoff walk in the bottom of the first was followed by a two-run home run by Frankie Hammude, who set an Oregon State record for most career home runs with 53.

The Huskies put two on base in the top of the second, with just one out. Neither would reach home though, as a strikeout and pop out left them empty handed.

Washington finally caught a break in the top of the third to make it 2-1. Freshman outfielder Brookyln Carter looked like she would ground out to start the inning, but the throw to first went way wide. Carter took off for second, and without anyone covering, the Inglewood-native used her impressive speed to reach all the way to third base to lead off the inning. Fifth year infielder Baylee Klinger came through for the Huskies in the next at-bat, sending a drive past the third baseman to bring UW within a run.

Just when it seemed like Washington’s pitching had settled down, the bottom of the frame saw it completely melt down. Nelson was pulled in the bottom of the third after surrendering three more runs to expand OSU’s ever-growing lead. Senior pitcher Kelley Lynch fared no better in relief, quickly giving up four runs of her own, with three of those being walked in.

Freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan relieved Lynch, and immediately surrendered a two-run single, before striking out Kaiea Higa to end the onslaught. 13 batters for the Beavers came up to bat in the inning, with two doubles, two singles, and three walked-in runs ballooning the deficit for the Huskies to 10-1.

After OSU tacked on another run in the fourth, UW needed to score three more runs in the top of the fifth to keep the game alive and avoid a mercy rule. After a leadoff walk, the Huskies went down in order to drop the series finale in arguably their worst performance of the season.

Washington returns home to Husky Softball Stadium for a three game series against Utah, starting Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m.

