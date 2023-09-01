Huskies bounce back with marquee road win over No. 3 Indiana

Coming off a rare loss, the No. 9 Washington men’s soccer team erased any doubts that it was still one of the nation’s top teams.

After falling against San Diego, UW returned in triumphant fashion on Friday evening, edging past eight-time national champion No. 3 Indiana 1-0 in a full-blooded affair.

In their first away match of the season, head coach Jamie Clark found the response he was looking for from his players. Following a 2-0 loss at home, the Huskies’ (2-1-0) performance on the road was steeped in passion, as they returned to form against a determined set of Hoosiers (1-1-1).

A tightly contested opening frame ended goalless, but not without tension, as 14 fouls were whistled down in just the first half compared to just four shots on frame between the two sides. Clark again opted to rotate the UW frontline rather early on, originally deploying the underclassmen combination of sophomore Chris Peretti and freshman Charlie Kosakoff, until the 28th minute, in which senior Imanol Rosales and leading scorer graduate transfer Bryan Iliohan entered the fray.

The second half saw much of the same, as the combatants still honed in on one another’s throats rather than the ball. Indiana pressed the visitors back early out of the break, forcing several clearances out of a retreating Washington backline and peppering the goal frame. But senior goalkeeper Sam Fowler earned his keep for the Huskies in Bloomington. Thrust into action early in the second half, Fowler found himself parrying a missile from the edge of the box onto the crossbar and back into play mere minutes before leaping in front of a header from within the six yard box and pouncing on the spillage to keep the score level.

In the 77th minute, with disappointment looming for a second consecutive week, salvation came via the foot of the freshman. Kosakoff knocked in his first career goal as a beautifully orchestrated move down the right wing culminated in junior Cooper Brunell and Richie Aman combining to set Kosakoff up for a comfortable finish at the near post.

Kosakoff became the second regular season goalscorer for UW after Iliohan’s brace in the opener against USF, while Aman garnered his third career assist and first of the season and Brunell attained his first ever goal contribution in the purple and gold.

This second win of the season sets the Huskies back on track for a national title charge, and a win against top 10 opposition on the road will inspire a great degree of confidence for a team hoping for new playmakers to continue stepping up in the coming matches.

With the match ending in 26 fouls for the day, both sets of players got their licks in before the final whistle in an affair not devoid of history, and a well-laid path for future fireworks. Indiana and Maryland present the most daunting competitors to the recently emergent Washington in its new home in the midwest, and if Clark hopes to assert his program’s position at the precipice of college soccer, a dismantling of the B1G begins with the two blue bloods.

The Huskies earned their second consecutive win over the Hoosiers, bringing the overall record to 2-4 in favor of Indiana and adding another layer to a growing rivalry between two prestigious soccer programs.

Washington will end its first road trip in Columbus, as it heads to take on Ohio State at 4 p.m. on Monday, Sep 4, before returning to Seattle.

Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com.

