Huskies bounce back with strong defensive performance

On a beautiful evening on the Palouse, the Washington baseball team took down its Apple Cup rivals in the second game of the series.

Washington State failed to repeat its Friday night defensive masterclass in Washington’s 6-2 victory.

The Cougars (27-17, 8-13 Pac-12) opened up the game with a run in the bottom of the first and seemingly appeared to be on track for a repeat of the first game.

However, that run would be one of only two on the night for Washington State.

The Huskies’ (27-14, 12-10 Pac-12) victory stemmed from mid-inning success, highlighted by five hits in the top of the fourth inning.

Redshirt junior Johnny Tincher began the scoring frenzy with a home run to left-center in the third inning to tie the game at one.

Following a solid defensive inning in the bottom of the third, the Huskies would add on to Tincher’s run in the fourth.

After junior pitcher Grant Taylor walked Washington sophomore Cam Clayton to load the bases with one out in the fourth, Washington State was pressured into a pitching change. Sophomore Connor Wilford was brought in for relief but struggled to salvage the inning for Washington State.

UW capitalized on Tincher’s single, advancing all runners and increasing the score to 2-1. Singles by redshirt sophomore Jeter Ybarra and freshman Aiva Arquette, along with a wild pitch that hit sophomore AJ Guerrero, scored four more runs to increase the lead to 6-1.

Arquette immediately contributed again on the defensive side, fielding all three outs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Washington junior pitcher Kiefer Lord ran into trouble in the bottom of the fifth after a pair of walks loaded the bases. But, Lord managed to strike out the last hitter to end the inning and WSU’s momentum.

Despite a late run allowed in the bottom of the eighth, the Huskies put together a strong defensive performance, keeping the Cougars scoreless between the second through seventh innings.

Redshirt sophomore Josh Emmanuels pitched through Washington State’s final attempt at a comeback, ending the game in the bottom of the ninth with no hits.

With the series tied at one apiece, the Apple Cup comes down to its final game, slated for 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 5.

Reach Sports Writer Logan Redinger at sports@dailyuw.com.

