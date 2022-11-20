Huskies bounce back with sweep over Utah

Following a difficult 3-0 loss to Colorado Friday night, the No. 21 Washington volleyball team was looking to end the weekend on a high note in its match against Utah.

The Huskies came out looking much cleaner than they did on Friday, as they combined strong serving with more accurate attacking to take the 3-0 victory over the Utes.

“Offensively, just playing extremely clean at the outside hitter positions was a big deal for us,” head coach Keegan Cook said. “This [match] looked like what our strengths are as a team, and it’s a good time for them to show up.”

In the first set of the match, the Huskies (19-9, 11-7 Pac-12) came out strong and made it difficult for the Utes’ (15-14, 8-10 Pac-12) defense to protect their side of the court.

Senior outside hitter Claire Hoffman scored five of the Huskies’ first eight points, helping Washington to a commanding 8-1 lead early on.

Throughout the first set, the Utes made a few solid plays that allowed them to narrow the score, including a kill that brought the set to 14-11.

UW stopped Utah from getting any closer as the Huskies’ offense continued to find success en route to a 25-15 set win.

Also contributing to Washington’s success in set one, and throughout the match, was its steady serving — something that the Huskies have consistently struggled with all season.

“Serving pressure is kind of the foundation of the game,” Cook said. “That was one of our better serving performances as it needed to be.”

Washington had one of its strongest serving matches all season, and recorded seven aces with just three errors.

Set two started off a little bit slower for Washington, as the two teams were fairly even for the first part of the set.

The Utes, led by outside hitter Madelyn Robinson, found ways past the Huskies’ defense, keeping the two teams neck and neck.

It wasn’t until the two teams were tied at seven that Washington started to break away.

Strong serving, combined with incredible attacking efforts by sophomore outside hitter Emoni Bush, allowed the Huskies to jump ahead 15-11. In Bush’s best match since returning from her injury, she earned a total of 13 kills and hit .444.

“It’s been a long climb back from that injury,” Cook said. “She wasn’t feeling great coming into this match, and I thought that she demonstrated a lot of courage and took some great swings.”

A kill by Bush, followed by another from senior outside hitter Shannon Crenshaw, forced Utah to take its first timeout of the set.

The Huskies dismissed a Utes run, and instead, went on to push ahead further with back-to-back kills that gave them the set point. During the next point, an attack effort by Utah was hit way out of bounds and gave Washington the set, 25-17.

Washington opened up set three once again with strong serving and an assertive offense.

After leading 4-2, a kill by Hoffman and an ace by Crenshaw gave the Huskies an early 6-2 lead.

Utah kept within range, and even brought the set to 12-9 after a pair of kills by Robinson. Despite their competitive efforts, the Huskies pulled away with five unanswered points, including three consecutive kills by senior middle blocker Marin Grote.

Utah then proceeded to take a timeout in hopes of slowing down Washington’s almost overwhelming momentum. The brief pause proved to be successful, as the Utes were able to recoup and cut the lead to five, after trailing by eight.

Hoffman and the Huskies continued to protect the court well and find ways past the Utah defense, forcing the Utes to take their second timeout of the set.

The Utes’ defense came back to help them earn the next three points, bringing the set to 22-19 after denying an attack by Hoffman.

Crenshaw put down a kill that gave the Huskies the set point, before a couple of failed attempts to close out the set caused Cook to call a timeout.

After the break, Hoffman finished things off for Washington with an attack to the back of the court that Utah attempted to reach for, but couldn’t dig out, giving the Huskies the 25-22 victory in set three.

It will be a quick turnaround for the Huskies as they prepare to host USC Wednesday evening, with just two days to practice.

Washington will host the Trojans for its last home match of the regular season Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 5:30 p.m.

Reach reporter Madison Rockwell at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @madisonroc18

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.