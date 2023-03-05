Huskies cap off successful weekend with a win against the Trojans

It was an impressive weekend for the Washington women’s tennis team, as it entertained the sizable crowd at Nordstrom Tennis Center, winning against two top-ranked Pac-12 opponents.

The Huskies (10-3, 2-0 Pac-12) concluded their weekend-long, California team stint with a 5-2 win against the Trojans (6-3, 1-1 Pac 12).

Sunday marked the No. 26 Huskies' fourth win in program history against the No. 31 ranked Trojans.

Senior Hikaru Sato and freshman Zehra Suko faced their third-highest-ranked opponents this season, No. 19 Naomi Cheong and Snow Han. UW found itself in a groove early, leading 2-0. That lead soon extended to 4-2, and the Huskies dominated the rest of the match. With Sato serving in the final game, she delivered an ace, and with it, a win for the Huskies. The 6-3 victory marked the pair's second win of the season.

On Court 3, the score was close for junior Sarah-Maude Fortin and freshman Erika Matsuda. Able to breakaway from a 3-3 deadlock, they led for the remainder of the match. Putting up impressive numbers on service games and points won, the duo won, 6-4.

Meanwhile, senior Jennifer Kerr and junior Astrid Olsen were battling it out against No. 29 doubles-ranked Eryn Cayetano and Madison Sieg. They held onto the lead at 5-4, but not before Matsuda clinched the doubles point with an aggressive volley at the net, halting further play.

Sato met her highest singles-ranked opponent of the season, No. 4 Madison Siege of USC. Sieg caught an early lead and earned USC its first set of the day. Unable to keep up, Sato was handed her sixth loss of the season after a 6-2, 6-3 defeat.

All tied up, Matsuda was hoping to upset No. 111 McKenna Koenig. She kept up for most of the first set, forcing a tiebreaker at 6-6. Down early4-1, however, Matuda lost the tiebreak. Despite posting an impressive 80% winning of breakpoints and 58% of service points, Matsuda lost 7-6, 6-4, putting USC in the lead, 2-1.

Blowing an early lead, Kerr dropped the first set, 7-5. Looking to tie up the match, she battled from behind to win the second, 6-4. Kerr led for the entirety of the third set, and an unreturnable cross-court shot after three match points gave UW its first singles point.

Sakar struggled to find her footing in the first set against No. 124 Emma Charney, and was forced to dig deep in the second set. Doing just that, she inched away with a 7-5 win. Sakar swept Charney 6-0 in the third set, and put Washington in the lead, 3-2.

Courts 2 and 3 were deep into third sets against top 50 singles-ranked opponents. No. 24 Eryn Cayetano faced Fortin, and Olsen took on No. 43 Snow Han.

On Court 2, Fortin held on to an early 2-0 lead and extended it to 4-3, when Cayetano came back to tie it at five all, and then forced a tiebreak. Fortin won the tiebreak, only to drop the second set, 6-4.

At this point, Olsen put up the same 6-4 loss in the second set, after a 6-4 victory in the first. Both women were into third sets, and it was just a matter of time before a winner was crowned.

Two hours and 22 minutes later, Fortin was embraced by her teammates on court as she clinched the Huskies' second Pac-12 victory.

Teammates and fans rallied behind Olsen on Court 3 as she trailed in the third set. After much back-and-forth, she found herself on top, 6-5. A deciding point at 40-40 landed in her favor, earning the Huskies their fifth point of the day.

The Huskies will look to continue their winning streak on Friday, March 17, as they host Arizona State at 1:30 p.m.

Reach reporter Sophia Pilot at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sophia_pilot

