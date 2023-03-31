Huskies capitalize on big hits to win series opener over Sun Devils

Following its sweep against Arizona at home, the No. 8 Washington softball team picked up right where it left off, traveling to Arizona State and picking up a 4-2 win in the series opener on Friday night.

An early deficit was no problem for the Huskies (26-2, 7-3 Pac-12), who fell behind 2-1 in the third before picking up clutch hits to retake the lead, which they held for the remainder of the game.

Despite allowing a leadoff walk in five innings, stellar pitching was the story of the game for the Huskies. Freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan (13-2) had a strong start in the circle, with junior pitcher Lindsay Lopez (5-2) closing out the final three innings against her former squad.

Freshman Sydney Stewart had her best game as a Husky on Friday, going 3 for 3 with an RBI, a triple, and a walk. Senior SilentRain Espinoza delivered crucial hits in 2 for 4 outing with two RBIs and a solo home run in the fifth.

The Huskies struck first on Friday, sneaking a pair of baserunners on with two outs before an infield single from sophomore Kinsey Fiedler did just enough to score the runner from second base.

The Sun Devils (18-11, 2-5 Pac-12) immediately took advantage of the runner in scoring position to even the score.

A leadoff walk got things started for Arizona State, which was followed by a groundout to first to advance the runner. With two outs, a single snuck through the infield to score the runner. Senior right fielder Madison Huskey made the throw to second base to force the out and end the inning.

Strong pitching from both sides allowed only two baserunners in a quiet second inning, but the Huskies had an ample opportunity to pick up some runs in the third.

A double from senior Sami Reynolds and a walk from Stewart put a pair of baserunners on before Espinoza snuck a two-out infield single past the pitcher to load the bases. The Huskies, however, struck out to end the inning with all three runners stranded.

After narrowly escaping the inning, Arizona State did what Washington could not do in the third — capitalizing with runners in scoring position.

After Meylan gave up her third straight leadoff walk, the Sun Devils advanced to second before securing a two-out single to give them their first lead of the game.

The Huskies did not trail for long.

With senior Baylee Klingler on first after two putouts, Huskey delivered, driving a triple to center field to bring Klingler home and tie the game. Reynolds immediately drew a four-pitch walk in her next at-bat, bringing Stewart to the plate with a chance to take the lead.

Stewart came through with a clutch hit up the middle to score Huskey, reclaiming the lead for Washington in the top frame.

Espinoza added to the lead in the fifth, crushing a leadoff home run over the center field wall to give the Huskies a 4-2 advantage. The Huskies proceeded to load the bases with two outs but couldn’t capitalize, stranding the bases loaded for the second time on the night.

The Huskies had another chance to add insurance runs in the sixth inning after a leadoff triple from Stewart but couldn't score after three straight outs.

Lopez closed things out for the Huskies in the seventh, finishing with five strikeouts in three innings and the save. Meylan earned the win with five strikeouts over four innings pitched, giving up two hits, four walks, and two runs.

Washington will look to continue its momentum against Arizona State in game two of the series on Saturday, April 1, at 5 p.m. in Tempe.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

