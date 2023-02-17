Huskies capitalize on big scoring opportunities to sweep Friday’s doubleheader

The No. 12 Washington softball team battled back from an early deficit and capitalized late against Houston in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader.

Senior pitcher Kelley Lynch (0-0) got the start for the Huskies in game two of the double header, but was replaced in the second inning by senior pitcher Brooke Nelson (1-0) after giving up two runs and multiple baserunners.

Senior SilentRain Espinoza had a big game against the Cougars (3-3), going 3-4 with a double. Discipline at the plate was a big factor for the Huskies offense on Friday, as they accumulated 10 walks across both games.

The Cougars scored the first runs of the game in the second inning, courtesy of a two-run blast to left center field. Houston then earned a couple more baserunners with two outs, but a pitching change allowed Washington to escape the inning as Nelson earned the strikeout.

The Huskies (6-1) responded instantly in the third to get on the board.

A leadoff walk for senior Baylee Klingler was followed up with a double to the wall from sophomore Olivia Johnson, but a beautiful relay back to the plate forced the out at home. Senior Madison Huskey reached first on an error, and both runners advanced to scoring position after a wild pitch.

Then, senior Sami Reynolds came up clutch with yet another big hit for the Huskies.

A two-out single from Reynolds drove in both runners, tying the game at 2-2 before a groundout to second base ended the inning.

After a quiet third inning from both sides, Houston took the lead once again in the fourth.

A leadoff walk, followed up by a single up the middle, put two runners on, and a sacrifice bunt placed both runners in scoring position. Houston then capitalized with a one-out RBI single to take a 3-2 lead.

The Huskies’ defense came up with a huge double play, as a groundout to the shortstop, followed by a perfect throw from Espinoza to home, tagged out the runner at the plate. As the fifth inning began, the Huskies found themselves in need of an offensive spark.

However, after getting runners on first and third, the Huskies were unable to capitalize.

Junior pitcher Lindsay Lopez (2-1) entered the circle for the bottom half of the fifth, and escaped the inning with no runs.

In the sixth inning, Houston’s pitching mistakes allowed UW to finally capitalize.

Senior Jadelyn Allchin drew a walk, followed by singles from junior Avery Hobson and Klingler to load the bases. Olivia Johnson drew in a run following a HBP to tie the game, and Fiedler earned a walk to take the lead. An RBI single gave the Huskies a 5-3 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth.

Houston loaded the bases in the sixth, but Washington escaped with no harm done as it looked to earn insurance runs in the seventh.

A leadoff double from Espinoza allowed pinch runner freshman Brooklyn Carter to eventually advance to third, where she scored off a sacrifice fly to left field from sophomore Rylee Holtorf. Lopez shut down the Cougars in the seventh en route to a 6-3 win for the Huskies.

Powerful first inning propels Huskies to victory in Game 1

Washington softball kicked off the first game of Friday’s doubleheader versus Hofstra in Houston, Texas.

Freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan (3-0) continued her scoreless innings streak in commanding manner, striking out 12 through five innings while only allowing two hits and no walks. It marked 19 shutout innings on the season for Meylan, allowing just nine hits and inducing 28 strikeouts.

Washington only needed the first inning to put the game away.

The Huskies got on the board right away, striking first on the Pride (0-1) with a sacrifice fly from Huskey, followed by a two-run blast from Reynolds to make it a 3-0 game early.

A pair of hits from Nelson and Holtorf, and a walk from freshman Sydney Stewart loaded the bases with two outs for the Huskies.

Carter delivered an RBI bunt, which was followed by Klingler crushing a two-out grand slam to left field, giving the Huskies an 8-0 lead heading into the bottom of the first.

Meylan didn't need much help from her defense today, with all nine outs in the first three innings coming from strikeouts as she only gave up two singles.

The Huskies continued their powerful offensive display in the fifth, as Allchin entered the game as a pinch hitter and took one deep to center field to give the Huskies a 10-0 lead.

Meylan closed out the game, earning her 12th strikeout as Washington run-ruled Hofstra, 10-0.

The Huskies will look to continue their momentum on the weekend as they play another doubleheader tomorrow, starting at 8 a.m. versus Hoftsra.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

