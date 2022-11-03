Huskies celebrate seniors with Pac-12 on the line

Following its chaotic 3-3 draw against No. 6 Stanford on Oct. 30, the No. 1 Washington men’s soccer team sits one win away from its first conference championship since 2019 amid an unbeaten season already cemented in program history.

Currently four points above second place Stanford, UW will host UCLA on Thursday, Nov. 3, with two further matches and 12 possible points remaining in the regular season. The Huskies only need three more to secure the outright Pac-12 championship.

The magnitude of triumph over its West Coast peers is not lost on this Washington side, as its journey toward the summit of college soccer comes to a close.

“In certain ways, I think there’s more value to winning a Pac-12 title than an NCAA title,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “Generally, winning a league is the true test of the best team … over the course of ten games when you match yourself up with a couple other really good teams and say who can get the most points and show the consistency to win the league, I’d be really proud of it.”

It would be Clark’s third conference title in charge of Washington, and may be his most successful season to date. With the Huskies and their undefeated record appearing invincible, as well as the national title still in play, a lot of big goals lie ahead for Clark’s side.

The Huskies (13-0-3, 5-0-2 Pac-12) battled their way to a 1-0 victory in their first meeting against the Bruins (9-5-1, 3-3-1 Pac-12) this season, as junior Nick Scardina produced a moment of magic to carry them over the finish line in the 43rd minute on the road. With no away matches left, Clark hopes to see more command from his side in possession as they return to Seattle.

“We wanna be back on the front foot,” Clark said. “We really do like playing on our field and we’re comfortable there, so we wanna speed the game up, and they really slow the ball down, and they’re a really good ball control team, they defend with the ball.”

As the current number one team in the nation, Washington has built its success on imposing itself on the opposition. Dominating possession and peppering backlines with constant service from wide areas, the Huskies have faced virtually no difficulty in establishing themselves in each match thus far.

With the fifth-ranked offense abetted by an eighth-ranked defense, the potential of this Washington side has been realized throughout this season. The most significant measurement being their unbeaten record, the Huskies have now had their greatest start to a season in program history with their 16-match unbeaten streak still alive.

The talisman for the Huskies has been a bit of a rotating door when it comes to netting goals, with the most recent dynamism coming from senior captain Gio Miglietti. Miglietti’s brace at Stanford was honored accordingly, as the Pac-12 recognized him as player of the week for his efforts.

Beyond the opportunity to secure silverware on Thursday, UW will also honor all members of the side who may be leaving this team following the conclusion of this season. With some uncertainty as to whether some players may return for an additional year through the COVID-19 eligibility extension, Clark and the program have decided to honor every player eligible on senior night.

“What is a senior these days?” Clark asked. “The way we do senior day is we like to honor everyone who might leave, everyone who is academically capable, some of them might come back, some might get drafted.”

The three members guaranteed to be moving on from the purple and gold will be Lucas Meek, Miglietti, and transfer student Omar Grey, all three of whom have played regularly in critical moments this season.

“They’ve had some great years here,” Clark said. “They consistently stayed at the top of a lot of rankings for many years now and had a huge role in it, so they’re deserving of any and every accolade they get.”

Washington will honor its departures with the backdrop of a possible trophy on Thursday, with UCLA coming to town. The Bruins have undoubtedly struggled since they last faced the Huskies. Currently unranked and fourth in the Pac-12, they face a dominant side hungry to avenge the Pac-12 failures of seasons past.

Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. at Husky Soccer Stadium on Thursday.

Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com.Twitter: @RajanHans14

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.