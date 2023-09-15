Huskies claw back for 1-1 draw against No. 1 Stanford

Following a familiar script, the No. 14 Washington men’s soccer team drew for the third consecutive match on Thursday, managing a 1-1 result on the road against No. 1 Stanford.

Head coach Jamie Clark and Co. arrived in Palo Alto, CA, on the back of similar 1-1 draws at home with Cal State Fullerton and on the road at Ohio State. After two nervy matches against underwhelming opponents, Washington looked the part against a championship-caliber Stanford side.

The Cardinal (4-0-1, 0-0-1 Pac-12) began the match as expected, pinning the visitors back and firing away seven shots at senior goalkeeper Sam Fowler in just the first frame. Henned in and under siege from an ambitious No. 1 side, the Huskies (2-1-3, 0-0-1 Pac-12) found themselves in an early hole.

An icebreaker arrived 39 minutes in, as on the fourth corner of the match, the hosts broke through via the head of senior Noah Adnan. Adnan rose highest to meet the inswinging corner, smashing the ball into the ground before it looped over Fowler’s pawing hand.

Less than five minutes passed before the visiting Huskies stormed back. Sophomore wing Richie Aman cut down roughly thirty yards from goal, setting the grassy stage for junior Chris Meyers to step up to the dead ball, unleashing a magnificently curled effort into the top left corner.

By no means outmatched, Washington’s ability to grow into the game and eventually punch back at the number one team in the nation is an encouraging sign after a stretch of unconvincing results to begin the season. With Meyers’ first goal of the 2023 season, the Huskies will hope to rediscover some of their winning pedigree from seasons past.

The second half was marked by the Huskies’ ability to command possession, forcing the home side into uncomfortably long periods without the ball and steadily building attacks towards the opposition netmouth.

A five-to-four shot advantage in the second half allowed Washington to command possession of the ball for large portions of the final 45 minutes. A mouthwatering chance to grasp the winner came in the 81st minute, as Meyers again gallivanted his way down the left wing into the Stanford penalty area before clipping his effort from close range off the top of the crossbar and, painfully, over the net.

Away from home and against formidable opposition, the Huskies found a response, something Clark has insisted is a core facet of this team. But as 1-1 results pile up, the Huskies remain without a bonafide goalscorer capable of securing wins in the manner of alumni Ilijah Paul and Dylan Teves.

And with more dangerous matchups on the horizon, the goal well mustn’t be dry for long.

Cause for concern also came late in the match, as Meyers left the pitch in the 85th minute on the cusp of a nagging injury flare-up, and graduate transfer and leading goalscorer Bryan Iliohan was forced out of the match early in the second half due to injury as well.

The road trip will continue for Washington in Berkeley, CA, on Sunday, Sept. 17, against California at 2 p.m. in the second conference matchup of the season.

Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com.Twitter:@RajanHans14

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.