Huskies collect Clark’s 150th win with 3-0 victory over UCF

The No. 3 Washington men’s soccer was firing on all cylinders on Tuesday, as it downed the University of South Florida, 3-0, in an all-around imposing display. It was a historic night for head coach Jamie Clark, whose 150th win at the helm of the purple and gold further cements his growing legacy within the program.

The Huskies (4-0-0) were impressive offensively from the kickoff, with their opening goal coming within the first five minutes, as sophomore Ilijah Paul’s cross into the box found the back of the Bulls’ (0-3-1) net, courtesy of redshirt senior Lucas Meek.

Paul’s run of form has been astounding to start the season. In the first four matches, Paul has managed five goals and two assists, including a hat trick against Utah Valley that earned him Pac-12 Player of the Week honors.

Washington’s potency up top has been suspect in previous first half performances, and Clark has emphasized focus and intensity as traits he expected more from his team. It was an ask that today, the side certainly delivered on. UW managed a total of 11 shots in the first frame, five of which found the target, with one beating the USF keeper.

The commanding performance continued well into the second half. Only four minutes into the second half, junior Christian Soto scored his third of the season, with an inch-perfect curler from outside the area to put UW up 2-0.

Soto’s impact on the team has been tangible in every match he’s laced his boots in. With six combined goals/assists thus far, the all-conference first-teamer is delivering yet again for a Huskies team laden with scoring options.

His midfield partner, sophomore Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, ended the match with a clinical finish after rounding the keeper in the 81st minute, scoring his first goal of the season, and tucking the opposition in for the night.

The center back pairing of senior captain Gio Miglietti and sophomore standout Nate Jones has been superb for the Huskies so far on the other end of the pitch. With another clean sheet, they’ve now only allowed two goals through their first four matches, to go along with two shutouts.

Washington’s goals are well in sight if the squad can continue its rampant start to the season. With four wins out in the first four games, the Huskies have left little on the table for critiques, apart from a handful of nervy moments in matches that they held in the palm of their hand.

Clark will hope to continue building off the impressive start on Sunday, Sept. 11, as Washington will host Air Force, in a Hometown Heroes appreciation night at Husky Soccer Stadium at 3 p.m.

Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.