Huskies complete perfect home season with 54-7 rout, Apple Cup lies ahead

Maybe it was the emotions from senior night.

Maybe it was being home at Husky Stadium, where the Washington football team had not lost all season. Maybe they wanted to put on a show for the Holiday and Alamo Bowl representatives in attendance. Or maybe, Colorado is simply broken beyond repair.

In any event, UW received a palate cleanser in its final home game of the season Saturday night, cruising to a 54-7 win after heart-stopping finishes in its previous several weeks.

Against a chaotically-bad Buffaloes team, no late-game drama was necessary as the Huskies (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) gained 575 total yards and romped to victory.

“We talked a lot at halftime about how we did what we were supposed to do in the first half,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “We did what we were supposed to do for the whole game, and it starts with the senior leadership and trying to go out on top, and we accomplished that.”

As DeBoer said, the rout began with senior leadership, specifically graduate running back Wayne Taulapapa, who opened the game with an 8-yard touchdown run, and finished with 107 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on just 11 carries.

It was a particularly emotional night for Taulapapa; three of his former Virginia teammates were killed last Sunday in a devastating shooting.

“It was really special,” Taulapapa said. “Anytime you come off an emotional kind of week, it’s good to get some feelings out, just by playing ball, especially playing with people that you love.”

Taulapapa played at Washington for just one year, but his embrace of DeBoer postgame was telling of the community he’s felt.

“The team has just been great with him all week,” DeBoer said. “He’s just been so critical to our success, and just the leadership he brings, and the consistency in who he is as a person, not just as a football player.”

On a night full of honors for those playing their last game at Husky Stadium, the most impactful farewell may not have been formally recognized.

Junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. continued his stellar season, completing 19 of 31 passes for 229 yards and 1 touchdown.

If it was the parting game for Penix Jr. — who may forgo his final year of eligibility and instead enter the NFL draft — then he leaves with a perfect 7-0 record at Husky Stadium.

His primary counterpart in the finale was sophomore receiver Jalen McMillan, who caught 8 passes for 98 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown on a double reverse play to give the Huskies a 14-0 lead.

McMillan’s playmaking abilities were on full display in the win, bringing him to 890 yards receiving along with 7 touchdowns for the season.

“It’s just coach [Ryan] Grubb, he just has a great relationship with us,” McMillan said. “We’re so comfortable around each other, so he trusts us.”

Under Grubb’s watch, UW’s offense didn’t look back as it continued to pile on points. A touchdown run by sophomore Cam Davis made the lead 30-0 by the time the first half concluded, and two more touchdowns in the third quarter brought the score to an almost comical 47-0.

Of course, there were blunders by Colorado as well, highlighted by an errant snap on a second quarter punt attempt which resulted in a safety and a 23-0 UW lead.

By the end of the first quarter, it was clear that there was no letdown for the Huskies after their massive win over Oregon last Saturday.

“We had something to play for,” DeBoer said. “It was the seniors, it was home field, being undefeated, and hopefully, some more things yet to come next week.”

Colorado is certainly a far cry from the 1985 Chicago Bears. But a 47-point win is hard to argue against. It’s even harder to argue against the Huskies’ track record at home this season, defending their home turf with a 7-0 record at Husky Stadium.

“I hope it carries over to the next time, which would be next year,” DeBoer said. “The excitement that comes with the atmosphere that exists here at Husky Stadium, of it being loud, and it being an event. You know that something special’s going to happen every time you come into the stadium, because I think we’re a fun team to watch.”

With the win, DeBoer also became the first head coach in UW football history to win nine games in his first season at the helm, further proof of the complete 180 the Huskies have taken under his watch.

There was ample time to celebrate with an insurmountable lead built Saturday night, but one final challenge lies ahead for the Huskies next week in Pullman.

In an already-heated rivalry game with a 10-win season, New Year’s Six Bowl, and a potential conference championship appearance all on the line, DeBoer understands the gravity of facing Washington State next Saturday.

“We definitely don’t have that trophy in our trophy case right now,” DeBoer said. “I know it means a lot — there’s really two games that I know all of Husky Nation circles each and every year. We’re really looking forward to having a great week, we’re playing for a lot of stuff.”

UW faces Washington State Saturday, Nov. 26, at a time TBD.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.