Huskies conclude homestand with desert sweep

It was an exciting end to a hard-fought match: third set tiebreak, junior Astrid Olsen to serve.

Olsen saved the match point. 6-6. Then, a ball landed long and the match ended in Olsen’s favor, 7-6. Moments later the Washington women’s tennis team ran onto Court 3 to embrace Olsen and celebrate the win.

The No. 21 Huskies (12-3, 4-0 Pac-12) earned their ninth consecutive win against the No. 57 Wildcats (14-7, 1-2 Pac-12) to remain undefeated in Pac-12 play.

The day was cloudy with temperatures in the high 50s, but nonetheless, UW took to the outdoor Bill Quillian Tennis Stadium in hopes of continuing its success against the Arizona schools.

Doubles play began with senior Hikaru Sato and freshman Zehra Suko facing an early 2-0 deficit. Able to convert, they earned three games, but their efforts weren't enough to catch Reece Carter and Salma Ziouti of Arizona as the Huskies suffered their first loss of the day, 6-3.

Senior Jennifer Kerr and junior Astrid Olsen were neck and neck until Arizona caught a break at 4-4 and continued its momentum to win, 6-4, handing UW another loss. Sunday marked the first time of the season that the Huskies lost a doubles point in conference play.

Going into singles as the underdogs, the Huskies looked to Sato and junior Sarah-Maude Fortin, the only two Huskies that faced Arizona last year, for some guidance.

The first point for the Huskies came from Kerr, who delivered an impressive 6-1, 6-1 victory.

On Court 1, Sato fought a close match, and pulled away at the last minute with a 7-5 victory in the first set. In the second set, Sato regained her composure, expressed a general sense of comfortability on the court, and posted a 6-1 victory, giving the Huskies their second point of the day.

Moments before Sato’s victory, which gave the Huskies the lead over the Wildcats, Fortin fought another tough battle. However, she was unable to defeat Arizona’s Reece Carter, and fell, 7-6,7-5.

Matsuda then widened the Huskies' lead with a 6-3, 6-4 victory. A 1-1 start quickly turned into 3-3, and a backhand winner sealed the first set, 6-3. The freshman continued her dominance into the second set with a 6-4 victory.

The fans posited themselves to watch Olsen on Court 3 and junior Melissa Sakar on Court 5. Sakar was trailing 6-5 in the first set and forced a tiebreaker. The match went 7-6, 6-3, giving Arizona its third point and shifting a focus to Court 3.

Olsen managed to clinch the match for the Huskies for the second time this season. She slid past Midori Castillo-Meza of UA to grab the first set, 7-5. After a handful of unforced errors by Olsen, a second-set tiebreak was left to determine the match. The tie-break was ended after Olsen dominated in a long rally. A 7-5, 7-6 victory would end the day and the Huskies’ homestay.

UW seeks out nicer weather and another victory this week as it returns to the road to face San Diego after their previous meeting was canceled. The match is set for March 21 at 1:30 p.m.

Reach reporter Sophia Pilot at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sophia_pilot

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.