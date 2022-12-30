Huskies conclude magical season with Alamo Bowl victory

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — The Washington football team entered San Antonio as an underdog with a chip on its shoulder and a message to send to the country.

It will exit the Lone Star state with a marquee bowl win over No. 20 Texas, an 11th victory, and 65 pounds of hardware to pack onto the returning flight home.

“We’ve really emphasized, and told the guys last night, ‘If it’s a close game, we’re going to find a way to win,’” head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “Kind of a refuse to lose mantra has been a piece of what we’ve talked about, so super proud of this team. Super proud of these guys.”

The Huskies (11-2, 7-2 Pac-12) refused to lose, and they were successful in their 27-20 triumph for the same reasons why they’ve been successful all season long – an unabashed confidence and trust in their playmakers, and an ability to rise up in key moments.

Exhibit A - in the third quarter, UW was backed up at its own 34-yard line after Texas began the half with a touchdown drive to slice the lead to 13-10. Momentum was teetering toward the Longhorns (8-5, 6-3 Big 12), but DeBoer kept the offense on the field, and converted on a quarterback sneak by junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The play-by-play shows a gain of two yards, but those two yards were the biggest yards of the game, and a microcosm for Washington’s season: playing with confidence, and making the key plays that dictate wins and losses.

The drive resulted in a touchdown, a six-yard pass from Penix Jr. to sophomore Taj Davis, and a turning point as UW built a much-needed cushion with a 20-10 lead.

Later in the third quarter, the Huskies converted on a 4th and 2 at the Texas 47-yard line, on another drive which resulted in a touchdown, this time an eight yard pass to sophomore receiver Jalen McMillan.

“It’s putting the ball in Mike’s hands,” DeBoer said. "I really like the idea of moving the pocket, and getting him outside where he can run and pass, and he did a nice job of executing.”

Not all of the Huskies' gambles paid off; they failed to convert on a 4th and 11 with 4:26 left, giving the Longhorns life with a 10-point deficit. But the confidence that the Huskies played with is one which has catalyzed their success all season.

After a sluggish first half from Penix Jr., which saw an interception, and just a 53% completion rate, he found his rhythm in the second half, breaking another school record in the process for single-season passing yardage.

“It’s amazing,” Penix Jr. said. “Obviously I couldn’t do it without the guys around me, starting with coach Grubb making the play calls. Offensive line blocking their tails off each and every day, and I always say we got receivers who are takers who are gonna take the ball out of the air every single day.”

Among those “takers” was Jalen McMillan, who finished the game with 8 catches for 58 yards and 1 touchdown.

Another major playmaker was graduate running back Wayne Taulapapa, who tallied 125 total yards in his final collegiate game, including a 42-yard touchdown run in the first quarter which silenced the orange-clad crowd.

The offense rallied in the second half after failing to cash in on several opportunities in the first half, but UW’s defense pieced together one its best outings of the season.

Texas’ patented running game was held to just 2.8 yards per carry, and the Huskies prevented any explosive plays from the Longhorns.

“We just knew we had to keep playing, and nonstop motor,” sophomore Bralen Trice said. “We’ve got to just put a cap on them, and finish the game out. Going into every series, I’m just telling myself, I just gotta give everything I can, and empty the tank every single time.”

It wouldn’t have been a fitting end to the season if it were void of late-game dramatics, and Texas scored twice in the fourth quarter to make it a 27-20 game with under two minutes remaining.

Minutes later, when confetti and balloons fell from the rafters at the Alamodome and a handful of Husky faithful broke out in chants of “Go Huskies,” it was time for celebration.

The celebration was warranted; an 11-win season, and likely top-10 finish, would have felt like a dream last spring. But the balloons, which rained down and pelted bystanders on the head, certainly felt real.

Now, the Huskies’ days of going under the radar at the national scale may be all but over. UW will enter 2023 at a scorching pace, with as much momentum as any program in the country. DeBoer knows that the Alamo Bowl isn’t the ultimate prize for Washington’s program, and larger goals will loom ahead.

“I want to enjoy tonight, I want to enjoy this season, we finished it the way we wanted to, but I’m fired up about what lies ahead,” DeBoer said. “Guys like Wayne [Taulapapa] and this senior class set out to really do something special, and leave a legacy. It’s something that’s treasured, and guys are going to be excited to carry that on for years to come.”

UW certainly hopes that the Alamo Bowl win is just the beginning in the grand scheme of things. For now, though, they can enjoy the confetti, free merchandise, and lugging a 65-pound piece of metal onto their return flight.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

