Huskies conclude the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a shutout victory over SDSU

The No. 8 Washington softball team took an early lead and never looked back against San Diego State Saturday night, capping off a great weekend of pitching with another sublime performance in the circle. Washington cruised to a 5-0 victory after capitalizing in the first and fourth innings with big scores.

Freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan continued her strikeout frenzy against the Aztecs, (10-5) tossing a complete game shutout with 11 strikeouts, allowing only four hits. San Diego State senior pitcher Sarah Lehman was sharp in the circle, going three innings with four strikeouts but allowing four walks, two hits and a run.

It was a big day from senior Baylee Klingler, who went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, upping her team-leading batting average to .418 on the season.

It didn't take long for the Huskies (13-3) to get the party started.

Senior Madison Huskey ripped a line drive over the left field wall with one out to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead in the first inning, extending her home run total to six on the season.

After a quiet second inning from both sides, the Huskies had an opportunity to add a couple more runs in the third inning.

A single from Klingler and a walk from Huskey gave Washington its first runner in scoring position with one out. However, the Huskies were unable to capitalize after a popout to left field and a strikeout sent the game into the bottom half of the inning.

Another quick frame for Meylan (6-0) in the circle gave the Huskies another chance to capitalize in the fourth inning, and they ran with it.

Back-to-back leadoff walks led to the first pitching change of the night for the Aztecs, and the Huskies loaded the bases with one out.

A line drive to shortstop from junior Avery Hobson scored the second run of the game, and kept the bases loaded with one out. Then, Klingler came up to the plate and blew the game wide open.

Klingler delivered with a bases-clearing, 3-RBI double into the left-center field gap to expand the Huskies’ lead to 5-0 heading into the bottom of the inning. Klingler has a team-high five doubles on the year, as she continues to showcase her power.

The Aztecs managed to get a runner to third, but a strikeout from Meylan ended the inning and took the shutout into the fifth inning.

The Huskies a runner stranded on second in the top half of the frame, but Meylan struck out the side comfortably for her ninth strikeout of the game.

Meylan delivered two more shutout innings for the Huskies, and closed out the game with another pair of strikeouts as the Huskies concluded the weekend with a 5-0 victory.

UW will next face Michigan State during the Grand Canyon Classic in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

