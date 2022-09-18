Huskies debut at No. 18 in AP Rankings

The Washington football team made its 2022 debut in the AP top 25 Sunday morning, earning the No. 18 ranking following a landmark win over then-No. 11 Michigan State Saturday night.

It’s the Huskies’ first appearance in the poll since the beginning of the 2021 season, and it marks the seventh consecutive season in which the team has made an appearance in the rankings.

UW was one of four Pac-12 teams ranked, along with No. 7 USC, No. 13 Utah, and No. 15 Oregon. Washington State and Oregon State each received votes as well.

The poll release was indicative of a quick turnaround thus far under first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer, after UW was dropped from the rankings after a 13-7 loss to Montana to begin 2021, and never sniffed the top-25 for the rest of the season.

The No. 18 rank is the highest the Huskies have been placed since October of 2019, when they were ranked No. 15 before losing at Stanford.

In 2020, UW earned a No. 22 ranking after a 3-0 start, but lost its following game against Stanford, making it a short-lived poll appearance.

Washington hopes the trend of being knocked out of the poll by Stanford won’t continue on Saturday, Sept. 24, when the Huskies host the Cardinal at 7:30 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath

