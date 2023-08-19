Huskies dominate Bulldogs, wrap up preseason with 4-1 win

With smoke coating the skyline along Montlake, the Washington men’s soccer team took the field for its final exhibition match on Saturday. Playing host to Gonzaga, the home team marauded its way to a 4-1 victory, with a brace from freshman Charlie Kosakoff leading the line.

With Gonzaga being hemmed in from the start, Washington commanded possession for most of the first half. But gaps began to emerge rather quickly amidst the home backline in transition, and 11 minutes into the match, the Huskies were caught too far out of position. A rapid Bulldog counter found its way to the feet of freshman Ian Silva, who lashed home the opener past senior Husky goalkeeper Sam Fowler.

Five minutes after the icebreaker, a pair of UW newcomers secured the leveler, with senior transfer Peter Kingston assisting Kosakoff’s first goal in the purple and gold. Kingston capped off a stellar period of play, slipping the ball to an onrushing Kosakoff, who clipped the ball to the side of a goalkeeper marooned at the penalty marker in the 16th minute.

Senior Khai Brisco’s defensive capabilities were on full display for UW throughout the night. Brisco’s imposing physicality, combined with a level of ferocity usually reserved for combat sports, proved a fateful matchup for opposing wingers, with many often abandoning the prospect of finding freedom down the left wing altogether.

It was not a night without nerves, however, as Fowler survived more than one moment of uncertainty after misfielding a handful of long balls. The Huskies will look to expel any moments of agonizing anxiety ahead of their season opener next week.

Along with a bundle of itchy nerves, the blood ran hot Saturday evening, as both sides regularly found themselves on the end of a stern talking to from the official. The two teams left the match lucky to be without any cards amidst a cacophony of whistles.

Washington found its front foot not long into the final frame. Junior midfielder Kalani Kossa-Rienzi sprang the Huskies ahead following another extended episode of possession in the 60th minute with a sumptuous strike into the left side of the net, courtesy of yet another Kingston ball served up on a pristine platter.

Kossa-Rienzi has comfortably secured his place among the nation’s premier midfielders, and ahead of his positional partner, senior Christian Soto’s, last season, Kossa-Rienzi will once again be performing at center stage for head coach Jamie Clark.

Kosakoff would find his second goal of the night only nine minutes later with a rocket into the near post from a sudden Washington move in the 69th minute. The Huskies weren’t done there, as junior Chris Meyers took the field for his first minutes this summer, and in the 72nd minute, he found his first goal of the year, finishing a well-worked period of possession from six yards out.

After leading the Pac-12 in assists last season, the junior will undoubtedly feature for Clark this season, but his positioning raises some questions. While he primarily featured at left-back, 2022 saw Meyers move up the pitch, playing winger when the Huskies were trailing, a role Clark hints may be his home for 2023.

Washington will hope to continue its run of friendly form as competitive play gets underway on Thursday, Aug. 24, when they host South Florida at 7:30 p.m. in Husky Soccer Stadium.

Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com.Twitter: @RajanHans14

